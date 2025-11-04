OSP Responds to Ex-NPA Boss Mustapha Abdul Hamid's "Useless" Comments with Facts
- The OSP has responded to Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid’s dismissal of his ongoing corruption case, reiterating the seriousness of the charges
- Dr Abdul-Hamid, the former CEO of the NPA is facing multiple corruption and financial crime charges
- The OSP has seized assets worth over GH¢100 million and US$100,000 in connection with the alleged offenses
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has responded to a recent statement made by the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.
Dr. Abdul-Hamid was captured in a trending video dismissing his ongoing corruption case with the state. He went further to describe the trial as "useless," suggesting that the case lacked merit.
"I came to support my friend, Wontumi. As for my matter, it's useless. There is nothing in it," he said in Pidgin English.
Reacting to the former NPA boss' "useless" comments, the OSP, in a statement posted on social media, restated the facts behind the prosecution and why the state considers the case both serious and substantial.
According to the OSP's statement, Dr. Abdul-Hamid, the first accused person, is standing trial before the Criminal High Court in Accra on several counts of serious corruption and financial crimes.
Below are the various counts the former NPA CEO is standing trial for:
- Conspiracy to Commit Extortion by a Public Officer: Jointly with two NPA officials, accused of plotting to extort GH¢291,574,087.19 and US$332,407.47 from bulk oil transporters and oil marketing companies between December 2022 and December 2024.
- Two Counts of Extortion by a Public Officer: The unlawful receipt of GH¢24 million and GH¢230,000 from oil transporters and haulage companies under the guise of official duties.
- Two Counts of Using Public Office for Profit: Accused of abusing his office as NPA Chief Executive for private gain, unlawfully enriching himself with GH¢24 million and GH¢230,000.
- Money Laundering: Found to be in possession of GH¢15,343,251.29, an amount disproportionate to his known legitimate income and suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Read the OSP's post below:
OSP makes more disclosures on Abdul-Hamid's case
The OSP further disclosed that Dr. Abdul-Hamid is alleged to have played a leading role in a grand extortion and laundering scheme that caused the state and petroleum sector losses exceeding GH¢291 million and over US$330,000.
"The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has already seized and frozen assets valued at more than GH¢100 million and over US$100,000, with additional assets under active tracing. These actions are based on strong documentary, banking, and transaction evidence linking the proceeds to the alleged offenses," the OSP wrote.
"This case represents a major step in protecting public funds, ensuring accountability in the petroleum sector, and affirming that no public official is above the law. The seriousness of the charges and the scale of the alleged losses make this prosecution a critical test of Ghana’s commitment to fighting corruption. The next court date is Thursday, 13 November 2025," it added.
OSP amends charges against Mustapha Hamid
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the OSP amended the charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and nine others.
New evidence showed that the accused had allegedly extorted millions from oil transporters and marketing companies.
Ahead of the trial, the OSP also seized assets worth over GH¢100 million, including tanker trucks and fuel stations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
