Alhaji Masawudu Osman, NPP 3rd Vice Chairman, has warned that leading NDC officials could face imprisonment in the future

He made the remarks during a visit to the court seek bail for an NPP-aligned TikTok content creator who was arrested for threatening the president

His comments have added to rising political tensions between the NPP and NDC over free speech and alleged abuse of power

Alhaji Masawudu Osman, the 3rd Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has warned that leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be prepared to face imprisonment in future political administrations over past remarks made against former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He specifically named Sammy Gyamfi, DrPeter Boamah Otokonor and Malik Basintale, insisting that they would be held accountable if political power changes hands.

NPP Vice Chair warns Sammy Gyamfi, Malik Basintale, and Dr Peter Boamah Otokonor of future jail terms. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi, Malik Basintale, & Dr Peter Boamah Otokonor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Masawudu Osman, popularly known as Chairman Buga, made the comments while speaking to The 1957 News at the High Court in Accra on Friday, May 22, 2026.

He had joined other NPP members to seek bail for Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, a popular NPP-aligned TikTok content creator known as “Bawumia Ba”.

He used the occasion to urge party supporters to remain steadfast, describing the current political climate as one in which opposition voices appear to be under pressure.

'Insults will not go unpunished'

According to him, public remarks made by political actors in the past would not be ignored in the future if the NPP returns to power.

“When did insult become a crime? If today someone insulted Akufo-Addo and another person also insulted President Mahama, and because you are in power, you want to make insults a crime… if this is how it is going to be, then Sammy Gyamfi should listen to me very well. If power should change, he would face jail term,” he said.

He further alleged that past comments directed at former President Nana Akufo-Addo would be revisited.

“We will also arrest him based on his past insult on Akufo-Addo. We will also arrest Otokonor and Malik Basintale for the insults they rained on Akufo-Addo,” he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

NPP TikToker arrested

The comments come amid heightened political tensions following the arrest of Akosua Serwaa Aminat Mahama, who is known online as “Bawumia Ba”.

She was arrested by the Inspector General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

According to police reports, the arrest is linked to alleged threats made against the life of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

The remarks by the NPP vice chairman are likely to intensify already sharp political divisions between Ghana’s two major parties, with both sides increasingly accusing each other of intolerance and selective enforcement of the law.

Bawumia Ba granted bail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia Ba had been granted GH¢1 million bail after her arrest by the Ghana Police Service.

She was picked up by the IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over alleged threats against President John Dramani Mahama and his wife.

The court also imposed strict bail conditions, including sureties, surrender of her travel documents, and regular reporting to investigators.

Source: YEN.com.gh