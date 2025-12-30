The Ministry of Energy has addressed concerns raised by PUWU over the selection of a transaction advisor for ECG's private sector participation

It clarified that Cabinet approved the PSP framework in April 2025 under President John Mahama as part of wider reforms to enhance ECG operations

The Ministry emphasised that the move does not involve selling ECG but aims to reduce losses and improve service delivery through private expertise

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has addressed concerns raised by the Public Utilities Workers’ Union (PUWU) regarding the selection of a transaction advisor for the Private Sector Participation (PSP) in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, the Energy Ministry stated that Cabinet, under the leadership of President John Mahama, approved the PSP in ECG in April 2025.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, led by Dr John Jinapor, clarifies ECG's private sector participation issues. Photo credit: Energy Ministry/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the statement, the private sector participation in ECG forms part of a major reform plan targeted at improving the billing and revenue collection of the country’s power distribution company.

It said the plan is also aimed at enhancing ECG's service delivery and reducing the aggregate technical and commercial losses.

"The Ministry wishes to clarify that Cabinet, under the leadership of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, in April 2025, approved Private Sector Participation in ECG as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at improving billing and revenue collection, enhancing service delivery, and reducing aggregate technical and commercial losses within the company," the Ministry stated.

The statement, signed by the Energy Ministry's spokesperson and head of communication, Richmond Rockson, stated that the Government of Ghana will not sell ECG.

It explained that the approved PSP framework is not a sale or divestiture, but a strategic deployment of private sector expertise to support and improve specific operational areas of ECG.

Energy Ministry urges calm over ECG reforms

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, therefore, urged the Public Utilities Workers’ Union to remain calm and exercise restraint as it continues to engage stakeholders.

"The Ministry emphasizes unequivocally that the Government of Ghana does not intend to, and will not, sell ECG. The approved Private Sector Participation framework is not a sale or divestiture. Rather, it involves the strategic deployment of private sector expertise through multiple concession arrangements to support and improve specific operational areas of ECG," portions of the statement read.

"The Ministry, led by Dr John Abdulai Jinapor (MP), has consistently demonstrated its commitment to PUWU and to broad stakeholder engagement. The Ministry has maintained open and constructive dialogue with PUWU and will continue to engage the union to address concerns and resolve any outstanding issues," it added.

President John Dramani Mahama breaks silence on the botched PDS deal. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

