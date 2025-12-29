Global InfoAnalytics: Ghanaians Back 5-Year Presidential Term

Most Ghanaians support extending the presidential term from four to five years, according to a new Global InfoAnalytics poll

The poll also showed strong public backing for barring MPs in the country from holding ministerial positions simultaneously

Over half of respondents favoured lowering the minimum age to run for president, reflecting support for constitutional reforms

The majority of Ghanaians have backed the recommendation of the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) to extend the presidential term from four to five years.

This is according to the latest poll released by Global InfoAnalytics, led by renowned pollster Mussa Dankwah.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the poll released on Monday, December 29, 2025, indicated that 57 per cent of respondents approve of the presidential term extension.

Meanwhile, 36 per cent of the respondents are opposed to it.

Additionally, the majority of the respondents also support the CRC recommendation to prevent members of parliament from holding ministerial positions.

"Public opinion is similarly favourable toward lowering the minimum age required to run for president. The poll found that 55 per cent of voters approve of reducing the age threshold, while 35 per cent disapprove. Another 10 per cent reported having no opinion," the report states.

According to the report, Global InfoAnalytics conducted the poll between December 1 and December 21, 2025, using a mixed-method approach.

The survey combined web-based questionnaires, telephone interviews, and face-to-face interviews, with a total of 13,495 voters from across the country said to have been sampled.

Major proposals that could reshape Ghana’s governance

The CRC presented its report to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Chaired by the Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, the committee presented a set of recommendations to the government.

The CRC also recommended ending the current hybrid governance system that allows ministers to be appointed from Parliament.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Professor Prempeh argued that this system of ministerial appointment weakened efficiency and accountability.

However, he said a clearer separation between the Executive and the Legislature would strengthen the governance structure of the country.

The Committee also made proposals for the reformation of the Council of State, recommending a return to its original structure under the 1969 Constitution.

The Professor Prempeh-led committee also proposed changes to the local governance structure where traditional leaders play active and direct governing roles if the government decides to elect Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Mahama to set committee to implement recommendations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama had promised to implement the recommendations made by the Constitution Review Committee.

In line with this pledge, the Ghanaian first citizen had also announced plans to form a committee early in 2026 to implement these recommendations.

Speaking after receiving the committee’s final report, President Mahama said some members of the committee would be invited to serve on the implementation panel to help transfer institutional knowledge into the process.

