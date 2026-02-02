Security Services Recruitment: Asiedu Nketiah Promises End to Protocol System
- The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has spoken on protocol-based recruitment in security services
- Nketiah was speaking during his “Thank You Tour” through some constituencies in the Western Region
- Nketiah said this change will align with the agenda to ensure that anyone can apply for vacant positions based on merit
The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says his party plans to end the protocol-based recruitment system for the security services and other public institutions.
Nketiah was speaking during his “Thank You Tour” through the Effia, Kwesimintsim, Takoradi, and Sekondi constituencies in the Western Region.
3News reported that the Chairman also announced that a future NDC government will bring an end to the protocol system of recruitment into the security services and other public institutions.
“The truth is that there should be no recruitment protocol for the security services at all. This system was created by the former NPP government during their tenure, who shared the positions among themselves without public knowledge"
"President Mahama rightly made a bold promise to abolish such practices and open recruitment to all qualified candidates. Therefore, the small quota currently allocated to Members of Parliament will also be cancelled."
During the tour, Nketiah said this change will align with the agenda to ensure that anyone can apply for vacant positions based on merit.
