Chairman Wontumi, who was recently released on bail by EOCO after spending almost one week in custody, is back to his normal life

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, who was released on Monday, June 2, 2025, was seen in public with a staunch party supporter

A video of him drinking sachet water while rallying supporters has got many talking on social media

The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has returned to his normal life after spending a week in custody over investigations into his dealings.

Chairman Wontumi happy to be back in public after spending one week in EOCO custody.

Source: Facebook

He was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, over multiple allegations, including money laundering.

EOCO decided to release Wontumi on bail in the sum of GH₵50 million and two sureties to be justified, which he failed to execute.

The politician's legal issue, which is a landmark case in Ghanaian politics, influenced several protests by party leaders and supporters demanding the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman's release.

Chairman Wontumi remained in custody until the NPP's Bryan Acheampong reportedly secured bail alongside one other person.

According to Wontumi's lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, the verification of Bryan Acheampong's properties turned over for the bail process was delayed, dragging the embattled NPP Chairman's release.

Chairman Wontumi was finally released on Monday, June 2, 2025. In the first footage of Wontumi after making bail, he looked frail and unwell, sparking concern massive widespread concern among NPP supporters.

The NPP's Paul Yandoh, in an attempt to explain why Chairman Wontumi looked frail, alleged that the Regional Chairman did not eat for six days while in EOCO custody.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Chairman Wontumi was seen in public interacting with a staunch supporter.

He was seen drinking a sachet of water, aka pure water drinking unfazed about his status as one of the richest politicians in the country.

The Regional Chairman seemed enthused to be back to his daily work of rallying and organising NPP supporters after the party's seismic defeat in the 2024 elections.

The NPP woman who met Chairman Wontumi also appeared ecstatic that Chairman Wontumi had resumed his efforts in ensuring that the NPP returns to power after the presidential elections in 2028 and expressed her faith in him.

Wontumi's public moments after EOCO saga stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Chairman Wontumi's drinking pure water in public.

@KasoaThug said:

"Nothing can stop Wontumi from leading NPP as a chairman... We are tired of the book long chairmen... We need Buga Buga know what I’m going through 😂."

@JackB_87 wrote:



@atete_kwaa shared:

"Imagine Wontumi as national chairman and Bryan Acheampong as Flagbearer. What a win win situation😎😎😎."

Chairman Wontumi reunites with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after his release from EOCO detention.

Source: TikTok

Chairman Wontumi calls on Bawumia after EOCO saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi visited former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's residence on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, a day after his release by EOCO.

At Bawumia's house, Wontumi met party executives, including former Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea.

Chairman Wontumi later had a firm handshake with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and posed for photos before they sat down to discuss their matters.

