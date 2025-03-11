Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff of Ghana, and his entourage have visited Rev Obofour to mourn with him following the passing of his mother

The Chief of Staff expressed his condolences and extended President Mahama's sympathies with the man of God and his family

Many who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to share their views on the visit

The Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Julius Debrah, has visited Ghanaian pastor, Rev Obofour, to commiserate with him following the death of his mother.

The popular Ghanaian pastor, who is the founder and leader of the Rev Obofour Ministries, lost his beloved mother a couple of weeks ago.

Julius Debrah and George Opare Addo visit Rev Obofour following his mother's demise. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Mr Debrah was accompanied to the man of God's residence by the Youth Minister, George Opare Addo.

A video circulating on social media, showed the moment the Chief of Staff and his entourage arrived at Rev Obofour's residence in a convoy.

During the visit, Mr Debrah expressed his deepest condolences and extended President Mahama's sympathies with the man of God.

They pledged to support Rev Obofour in every step of the way as he prepares to bury his mother in the coming days.

Julius Debrah extends President Mahama's sympathy to Rev Obofour. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Instagram

Rev Obofour arguably contributed significantly to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 's victory in the 2024 general elections.

He used his pulpit to speak truth to the then government led by former President Akufo-Addo, calling them out on some of the unpopular policies they introduced.

The popular man of God was among the pastors who prayed for and prophesied victory for then-candidate John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.

Following the party's resounding electoral victory, Rev Obofour has become closer to the corridors of power, having been invited to several state functions in the last two months.

Netizens react to the chief of staff's visit

When the video of the Chief of Staff's visit popped up on social media, many netizens thronged the comment section to share their views.

While many commented on the purpose of the visit, others veered off to talk about Julius Debrah's future ambitions.

Below are some of the comments:

@mikuuzie said:

"I didn't know what would make me bow down to Obofuor, but look at a whole chief of staff bowing down, humility is indeed a virtue, and I can see it evidently clear in the JM administration, not what we saw in the last 8 years."

@hansdwomohhans also said:

"Hmmmm, what are these politicians looking for from these so called pastors?."

@kwame9286 commented:

"That's my boss for humility and respect just name him my COS."

@oseiagyemangboateng also commented:

"After seeing this, by adding figures together, it’s certain Julius will contest as the next flag bearer of the NDC."

Rev Obofour dines with John Mahama

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Rev Obofour was part of the dignitaries invited to the presidential dinner party held at the investiture of President Mahama.

The popular preacher mingled with people of class, including renowned politicians, media personalities and some supporters of the NDC.

The high profile event was held at the Accra International Conference Center on the evening of January 7, 2025.

