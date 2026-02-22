A female Ghanaian soldier, Elsie Pokuaa Manu, overcomes challenges to earn her PhD from the University of Ghana

The female soldier shared her journey and how she balanced military duties and academia, exemplifying resilience

Netizens celebrated her achievement, recognising her as a beacon of inspiration for women in the military

Elsie Pokuaa Manu, a soldier with the military in Ghana, earned her doctorate degree from the University of Ghana, Legon and could not hide her joy.

The Captain shared her resilient journey from when she started her education through all the challenges she faced till she graduated with her degree.

Elsie Pokuaa Manu, a female Ghanaian Soldier earns her PhD from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @elsie.manu

In a Facebook post, Maj Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu said she does not take the journey lightly. Elsie Pokuaa Manu said when she started her PhD, she was a Lieutenant in the Ghana Armed Forces. Even though she was young in rank, the soldier said she was ambitious in vision.

"I started my PhD as the only woman in a class of eight men. That reality came with silent pressures, having to prove myself repeatedly, navigating perceptions and balancing expectations in spaces where I often stood alone. At the same time, my military duties remained uncompromising. My weekdays were consumed by service, and my weekends were dedicated to teaching and academic work. Rest was a luxury, resilience also became a necessity."

While studying for her PhD, she also had to prepare for her promotional examinations from Lieutenant to Captain. The soldier passed her promotional exams and was promoted.

Maj Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu stated that she attended other courses in the military while pursuing her doctorate. At a point, COVID-19 struck, and that changed everything about her education.

"Barely emerging from the uncertainties of the pandemic, I sat for my promotional examinations from Captain to Major but this time masked, distanced and unsure of what the future held. Once again, I passed."

Even though she was pursuing her PhD, Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu went on a peacekeeping mission and returned to Ghana to complete her PhD.

"Through promotions, courses, deployments, a global pandemic and moments of real danger, the PhD journey continued quietly in the background. There were nights of fatigue, tears shed in silence, moments of doubt and days when giving up would have been easier. But GRACE carried me. Discipline sustained me. Purpose anchored me. And in the end, I attained my PhD from the University of Ghana."

Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu expressed her gratitude to God and all who helped through her academic journey.

Netizens congratulate female soldier

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the soldier's post celebrating her academic achievement. Read them below:

Felix Adeti said:

"You are a true definition of perseverance. Your grit is exceptional with all these dream-breaking barriers. A big congratulations Dr. Elsie Pokuaa Manu. You did not just hold a PhD, you made a bold statement for women in boots."

George Amaner Otchere Asiedu wrote:

"Dr Captain Elsie Pokua Manu…21 gun salute 🫡 for great achievement!! Your story needs to be studied!! Congrats."

Juliet Yayra Tengey said:

"I remember and recall the start of this journey vividly...congratulations, dear! So proud of you 👏 🎊🎉."

EmpressPapa A-Amigos said:

"Guess why I am so excited to read this. Do you remember when we first met? I was not surprise of your capabilities. The best part is your passion to serve humanity. More wins ahead. Blessings."

Obidea Akua Pokuaa wrote:

"I am not surprised at all...I always knew you were resilient. Congratulations, Dr Elsie Pokuaa Manu."

Diana Agyare said:

"Women achievers are my favourite kind! ...And your story, even more inspiring!! Congratulations Dr. Major!"

Eric Kofi Adzroe said:

"Inspiring journey...congratulations and welcome to the privileged society."

Source: YEN.com.gh