Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, has attracted widespread attention online following a viral video showing a moment of political tolerance

The viral moment occurred when he made a stop at the constituency office of the National Democratic Congress during the exercise

The incident has sparked conversations about the need for unity, tolerance, and collaboration among political actors

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The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has gone viral after a display of political tolerance and camaraderie with members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region.

In a video circulating on social media, the lawmaker, who represents the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was seen supervising the installation of street lights in parts of his constituency in Old Tafo.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah visited an NDC constituency office during a street light installation exercise. Photo credit: GistOnline/TikTok

Source: TikTok

During the exercise, he stopped at the constituency office of the NDC, where he called out to party members and informed them that he had decided to install a streetlight in front of their office.

In a light-hearted moment, he joked about the NDC being in power yet their local office lacking basic facilities, adding that he was stepping in to help brighten the area.

The gesture was met with laughter and a warm reception from the NDC members present, who welcomed him with hugs and friendly exchanges.

The moment, widely shared online, has been praised by many Ghanaians as a refreshing example of unity and political maturity across party lines.

Social media users have commended both sides for demonstrating tolerance and prioritising development over partisan differences, with many calling for such attitudes to be sustained in Ghana’s political space.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Vincent Assafuah calls for accountability

In a closely related story, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, has called for accountability in the case involving Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former MASLOC CEO.

A court in Nevada ruled for Sedinam's extradiction. Photo credit: Sedinam Tamakloe/Facebook

Source: UGC

The MP’s demands come after a US court approved Sedina’s extradition to Ghana to serve her 10-year sentence.

A court in Nevada ruled that the legal requirements for extradition had been satisfied, including jurisdiction, treaty validity, and probable cause, clearing the way for her return to Ghana.

Commenting on this in a Facebook post, Assafuah described the ruling as a legal victory for Ghana but added that the handling of the case upon her return would be critical.

“Sedina Extradition Approved: Justice Wins Abroad, But Will Politics Undermine It at Home?”

The Old Tafo MP also questioned why the Government of Ghana and supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress are not jubilating over the ruling of the US court regarding Sedina’s case.

“This is a case that the Republic of Ghana has won. It was the Attorney-General and the Government of Ghana that pursued this extradition request, and the United States court has now vindicated that request in clear and emphatic terms.

So the question must be asked: Why are they not jubilating?” he wrote.

“Why are they not mobilising their supporters to march to the airport to receive her on the day she arrives, in the same dramatic fashion they sought to do in the matter involving Ken Ofori-Atta?

Why are there no organised processions on the streets of Accra proclaiming that justice has been served? Why the sudden silence when the outcome does not fit the preferred political script?

This selective celebration of justice exposes the rank inconsistency and opportunism that have crept into our public discourse,” he added.

Read Vincent Ekow Assafuah's Facebook post below:

Ofori-Atta no longer on ICE detainee list

In a related development, a former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had reportedly been released from the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The former minister's name was no longer relevant in the detainee database, per checks made by YEN.com.gh.

Ofori-Atta, who was detained in an ICE detention facility in Virginia for visa overstay, faces multiple corruption charges in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh