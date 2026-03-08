Julius Debrah, the Chief of Saff reflected on his deep bond with former President John Kufuor and his family at an event

The Chief of Staff recalled that his friendship with the Kufuors dates back to Achimota Scholl where he was a school father to one of his sons

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

President Mahama's Chief of Staff also shared how the relationship with the former President Kufuor influenced his life.

Julius Debrah narrates how he got to know ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor. Photo credit: Julius Debrah & Victor Kodom

Julius Debrah was speaking at the Accra Friendship Forever Club dinner held on Saturday, March 8, 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Julius Debrah emphasised the need for good relationships to be maintained among all people. He used his long-standing relationship with ex-President Kufuor as an example to buttress his point.

According to Julius Debrah, their relationship started even before destiny aligned their political paths. The Chief of Staff said he was once the school father to one of ex-President Kufuor's sons when they were in Achimota School.

"When I was a sixth former in Achimota School, Kofi Kufuor was my school son. He used to keep his food in my cubicle. At that time, we did not know President Kufuor would become a Head of State one day. I also did not know I'd become a politician someday. Ex-President Kufuor often welcomed me to his Airport residence and advised me. Today, here we are."

"Relationship is key. Sometimes we allow our political leanings to spoil our relationship. However, if we want our country to develop, we need to encourage love and brotherliness. Mr President, the young boy you used to give money gifts in Achimota School is the one who has grown to become a Chief of Staff," he added.

Comments on relationship between Kufuor and Debrah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @cdrafrica on X. Read them below:

@AccraSmall said:

"Imagine Kuffour call him to intervene or help to stop certain political prosecutions."

@_koose wrote:

"They're all connected in one way or another. Interest nkoaa😂."

@JoedonHary said:

"There’s love in politics at the highest level, but the grassroots is all about hate because the highest level compels us to do unnecessary things, thinking we are enemies."

@HKAB50 wrote:

"This is how Ghana ought to be. No gidigidi bia."

@jameslundin89 said:

"Which great man of this country is not connected to Achimota School?"

@VanSlomo wrote:

"It’s one big club that we have to join."

@JAnnanson48792 said:

"Nepotism being justified. ORAL is a deal-cutting platform for corrupt men and women."

@MrNana_ wrote:

"That’s nice."

@Ghanaboy007 said:

"One big club."

Source: YEN.com.gh