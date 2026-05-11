28 Ghanaians have been rescued from a human smuggling network in Côte d’Ivoire and safely repatriated home.

The operation was carried out through joint efforts between Ghanaian officials and Ivorian authorities, with victims now assisting ongoing investigations

Government has pledged to dismantle the criminal network while urging the public to be cautious of fraudulent travel and job offers abroad

Twenty-eight Ghanaians, largely young people, have been rescued from a human smuggling syndicate in Côte d’Ivoire and safely returned home.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the victims were brought back to Ghana on Saturday, May 10, 2026, following a coordinated operation involving security agencies and officials from Ghana’s embassy in Abidjan.

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, recues 28 Ghanaians from Côte d’Ivoire. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

They are currently assisting authorities with investigations aimed at dismantling the alleged criminal network.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that twenty-eight (28) Ghanaian nationals, predominantly youth, who were victims of a sophisticated human traffick^^^ng network have been rescued and repatriated to Ghana from Côte d’Ivoire, today, May 10, 2026," the ministry confirmed in an official notice.

Rescue operation carried out through collaboration

Authorities credited the success of the mission to strong cooperation between Ghanaian and Ivorian officials.

The Government of Ghana expressed appreciation for the support received, highlighting the role of intelligence sharing and joint efforts in ensuring the safe return of the victims.

The government has reaffirmed its determination to crack down on human smuggling operations and prosecute those behind them.

"All efforts are being deployed to dismantle these criminal networks and bring the masterminds to justice," the ministry added.

Foreign Affairs Minister's message to Ghanaians

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has cautioned the public to remain vigilant against deceptive recruitment schemes, particularly those promising employment or travel opportunities abroad.

It advised individuals to verify the authenticity of such offers with relevant state institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations, and Ghana’s diplomatic missions overseas.

“The public is encouraged to confirm the validity of any advertisement or offer with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment Relations, and Ghana’s diplomatic missions abroad to avoid falling prey,” the statement said.

Reassuring the public, the ministry emphasised that the safety and wellbeing of Ghanaians abroad remains a key priority. It further urged citizens to exercise due diligence before travelling, especially when approached with overseas opportunities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh