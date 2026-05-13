The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will undertake emergency maintenance works in parts of the Ashanti Region on Thursday, May 14 2026

The exercise is scheduled from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and is aimed at improving overall service delivery in the affected areas

Communities including Adiebeba, parts of Ahodwo and Atinga Junction have been advised to prepare for the temporary disruption

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will carry out emergency maintenance works in parts of the Ashanti Region, resulting in a temporary power outage on Thursday, May 14 2026.

According to a notice issued on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery. The power outage will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

ECG releases dumsor schedule for the Ashanti Region on May 14, 2026. Photo credit" Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The affected areas include Adiebeba, parts of Ahodwo, Atinga Junction, and surrounding communities.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise as a result of this exercise,” the company stated.

Residents and businesses in the listed areas have been advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the six-hour interruption.

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Water shortage to hit parts of Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Water Company Limited had announced temporary water supply disruptions in parts of Western Accra.

In a press statement, the company said the fault has affected production and distribution, leading to low pressure and intermittent supply in several communities.

Engineers are working to restore normal service, while customers are being advised to store water when available.

Source: YEN.com.gh