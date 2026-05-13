Ghana Water Company Limited has announced temporary water supply disruptions in parts of western Accra

The company said the fault has affected production and distribution, leading to low pressure and intermittent supply in several communities

Engineers are working to restore normal service, while customers are being advised to store water when available

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The Ghana Water Company Limited has announced temporary disruptions to water supply in parts of western Accra due to technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant.

In a press release dated Tuesday, May 13, 2026, the company said the challenges have affected water production and distribution, resulting in erratic supply and low pressure for customers in several communities.

Ghana Water Company Ltd announces supply interruptions in parts of Western Accra. Photo credit:Jose A. Bernat Bacete & Alrphoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Affected areas

The affected areas include Dansoman, Mamprobi, Mataheko, Laterbiokorshie, Korle Bu, La Paz, MacCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Mallam, Tesano, Darkuman, North Kaneshie, Dome, Achimota, Anyaa, Ablekuma, and surrounding communities.

Management said engineers and technical teams are working to rectify the problem and restore normal supply as soon as possible.

Customers have been advised to store water whenever flow is available to help manage the disruption.

Essential service providers are encouraged to liaise with Assembly Members or contact the Ghana Water Ltd Call Centre on 0800 40 000 for Telecel lines, and 0302218240, 0207385087, 0207385088, 0207385089, or 0207385090 for all networks.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and appealed to customers to remain calm while efforts to resolve the issue continue.

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ECG announces power outages in Western Region

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the ECG had announced planned maintenance works in parts of the Western Region on and May 14 and 15, 2026, leading to temporary power outages.

The outages, scheduled between 9:00am and 4:00pm on Thursday and 9:00am and 3:00pm on Friday, are aimed at improving electricity service delivery.

Affected communities are advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the interruptions.

Source: YEN.com.gh