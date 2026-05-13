Ghana Water Ltd Announces Supply Interruptions in Parts of Western Accra
- Ghana Water Company Limited has announced temporary water supply disruptions in parts of western Accra
- The company said the fault has affected production and distribution, leading to low pressure and intermittent supply in several communities
- Engineers are working to restore normal service, while customers are being advised to store water when available
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The Ghana Water Company Limited has announced temporary disruptions to water supply in parts of western Accra due to technical challenges at the Weija Water Treatment Plant.
In a press release dated Tuesday, May 13, 2026, the company said the challenges have affected water production and distribution, resulting in erratic supply and low pressure for customers in several communities.
Affected areas
The affected areas include Dansoman, Mamprobi, Mataheko, Laterbiokorshie, Korle Bu, La Paz, MacCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Mallam, Tesano, Darkuman, North Kaneshie, Dome, Achimota, Anyaa, Ablekuma, and surrounding communities.
Management said engineers and technical teams are working to rectify the problem and restore normal supply as soon as possible.
Customers have been advised to store water whenever flow is available to help manage the disruption.
Essential service providers are encouraged to liaise with Assembly Members or contact the Ghana Water Ltd Call Centre on 0800 40 000 for Telecel lines, and 0302218240, 0207385087, 0207385088, 0207385089, or 0207385090 for all networks.
The company apologised for the inconvenience and appealed to customers to remain calm while efforts to resolve the issue continue.
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ECG announces power outages in Western Region
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the ECG had announced planned maintenance works in parts of the Western Region on and May 14 and 15, 2026, leading to temporary power outages.
The outages, scheduled between 9:00am and 4:00pm on Thursday and 9:00am and 3:00pm on Friday, are aimed at improving electricity service delivery.
Affected communities are advised to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the interruptions.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.