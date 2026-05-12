The ECG has announced a planned power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region on May 14, 2026, to allow for maintenance work

The five-hour interruption, scheduled from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, is aimed at improving the reliability of the electricity supply

Residents and businesses in the affected communities have been advised to take the necessary precautions for the latest dumsor

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power interruption in parts of the Ashanti Region as it undertakes maintenance works to improve electricity supply.

In a notice issued on Monday, May 11, 2026, the ECG explained that the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to improve the reliability and efficiency of power distribution in the region.

The Electricity Company of Ghana announces planned power outages in parts of the Ashanti Region on May 14, 2026. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The company indicated that the planned outage would take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026, between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm.

ECG power outage: Several communities affected

Areas expected to be impacted include Sawaba, Boamang, Antoakrom, Ofoase, Kokoben, Adjamesu, Manso Nkwanta, Achuchuso, Ntinanko, Marfokrom, Behenease, Daa, Poano, Dominase, Anwia Nkwanta, and nearby communities.

“[The] ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the company stated, while encouraging customers in the affected areas to plan.

Residents and businesses within the affected communities have been urged to take the necessary precautions to minimise the impact of the five-hour power interruption.

Read the Facebook post detailing the ECG's latest round of dumsor below:

Three die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

In a development, YEN.om.gh reported that a carpenter identified as Jonas Ofosu Yeboah and a 19-year-old SHS graduate, Florence Naa Kwarley, had been found dead in Mahean-Ablekuma on May 5, 2026.

The victims reportedly died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in a locked corridor during a power outage, with the police launching an investigation into the case.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh