Two highly respected Japanese environmental scientists, Professor Emeritus Ohta and Chief Scientist Omura, have officially arrived in Ghana

Arriving at the Kotoka International Airport, the duo was received by executives of Trendy Science Ghana Limited before being driven to their operational base

The high-stakes partnership is aimed at deploying advanced Japanese chemical engineering and coagulation technologies to purify highly turbid, heavy-metal-poisoned local river basins

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A vital international rescue mission has officially commenced in Ghana’s environmental sector, but it has re-ignited a fierce internal political debate over the state’s failure to tackle the root cause of its ecological decline.

Japanese scientists Ohta and Omura arrive in Ghana to combat heavy metal pollution in rivers. Image credit: CONIWAS, Mal Warwick On Books

Source: UGC

The two top-tier Japanese researchers have committed to lending their global expertise to help salvage the country's rapidly dying freshwater bodies.

Ghana employs "CLEANGO" to fight turbidity

The collaboration with Trendy Science Ghana Limited, a leading domestic environmental remediation firm with strong technological ties to Japan, centres on reversing the catastrophic pollution levels caused by unchecked illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

The scientists are set to optimise the deployment of CLEANGO, a high-performance, rapid-action proprietary coagulant engineered to immediately bind to and isolate suspended clay particles, dangerous silt, and toxic heavy metal residues in water.

The advanced tech has a recorded track record of transforming highly turbid, mud-clogged water into clear, safe-to-use streams within a window of 30 seconds to two minutes.

While environmental activists are eager for the rollout of technical workshops and live field tests along heavily impacted river basins like the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim, the arrival of the foreign scientists has left a sour taste in the mouths of many patriotic citizens. Critics argue that spending millions on high-tech water treatment chemicals is completely redundant if local cartels are allowed to pump fresh pollutants back into the rivers every single day.

The X post below shows the moment the two prominent scientists touched down in Ghana.

Peeps react to the arrival of Japanese scientists

The viral video of their airport reception, shared by dek360Ghana, has sparked an explosive wave of self-reflection, anger, and scepticism among Ghanaian netizens:

@Einstein300487 wrote a blistering comment:

"If we are not completely [Expletive] in this country, we are actively destroying our own natural water bodies with excavators and then clapping happily because a Japanese scientist has arrived to save us. All we need to do is stop destroying them and save the cost. Oh, Africa, when shall we learn sense? 🤦‍♂️"

@gyan_katakyie advised the team:

"Honestly, they shouldn’t waste their precious time. Until our political leaders gather the balls to permanently stop illegal mining, absolutely nothing can save our water bodies. It’s a vicious cycle."

@ken00000041 added:

"Instead of us boldly tackling the root cause of the problem, which is Galamsey, we are running around going for expensive chemical solutions. We are treating the symptoms while ignoring the disease."

@Princeodotei pointed out the chemical danger:

"We should completely ban the use of heavy metals and mercury in mining. These toxins can stay in the waterbed for thousands of years and poison generations. Good luck to the Japanese team."

@ras_zigi took a more optimistic stance:

"These are great people with incredible global track records. The state media should be granting them major interviews and organising nationwide workshops so our local university students can actually hear their stories and learn from their technology."

Source: YEN.com.gh