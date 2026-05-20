Popular Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has thrown down a high-stakes challenge to his online detractors

In a viral video, the self-acclaimed "Celebrity Barman" boldly declared that he will delete his verified Instagram account if any of his trolls can match his garage

He explicitly dared his critics to prove they own a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon similar to his own high-end custom edition before coming to his comment section to insult him

When it comes to handling social media negativity, Cubana Chief Priest has proven once again that his favourite shield is an unmitigated financial flex.

Cubana Chief Priest, the Nigerian nightlife mogul, challenges trolls to match his luxury G-Wagon. Image credit: Cpnosmall/X

Source: UGC

The flamboyant billionaire socialite, known for his lavish lifestyle and public displays of wealth, completely shut down his comment section on Wednesday afternoon with an aggressive proposition aimed directly at those who constantly critique his wealth and behaviour.

Cubana Chief Priest dares trolls

Tired of the constant back-and-forth chatter from anonymous profiles and critics, the nightlife boss took a definitive stance on the wealth disparity between himself and his online bullies.

"I will delete my Instagram if any of my trolls own a G-Wagon like mine," Cubana Chief Priest confidently announced in a post that quickly made the rounds on major entertainment blogs.

The statement serves as a blunt reminder of his economic status, essentially telling his critics that until they can afford to cruise around in a multi-million naira luxury SUV, their opinions on his life, business, or political ambitions carry absolutely zero weight.

The "Celebrity Barman" has frequently used his massive social media platforms to showcase his high-end automotive collection, making this latest dare an easy card to play.

While his core fans cheered the massive "clapback," the statement has drawn heavy criticism from observers who view the remarks as unnecessarily arrogant.

Many pointed out the irony of his elitist challenge, considering the fact that the socialite has recently been heavily dropping hints about a potential future run for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives. Critics argue that alienating ordinary citizens and mocking the less privileged is a terrible political strategy for someone seeking public office.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Cubana Chief Priest’s troll jab sparks buzz

The viral post has triggered an absolute storm of sarcastic, angry, and humorous comments from netizens across Instagram and X:

@forever_10003 wrote a deep warning:

"A man who never believed he would make it often goes crazy when he finally does. The guy doesn't know that one single sickness can take everything he owns, including his life. Be humble, kid. Wealth is transient."

@nwamelitereobi_ added a political angle:

"With this exact kind of arrogant mindset, do you want to use to enter the House of Representatives? How will you listen to the cries of the poor masses when you think anyone without a G-Wagon is a troll?"

@oluwaranmilowo1947 joked darkly:

"No worry, keep flexing on the internet. EFCC will soon invite you back for questioning about your source of income and naira spraying routines. Continue catching your cruise."

@veevogee teased playfully:

"I will personally buy the G-Wagon and show you the receipt if this comment can get up to 20 votes on this blog! 😂 Let's test your real popularity."

@chef_ivyjones1 added to the humour:

"I will get 2 G-Wagons tomorrow morning if you can get just 15 votes on this challenge... 😜😝🥱 Everyone is talking big on the internet today."

Source: YEN.com.gh