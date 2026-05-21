Media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has responded to criticism of her pre-wedding photos with confidence and sass

The critic questioned the quality of the photos the TV3 presenter used to announce her upcoming wedding with Opoku Sanaa

However, Anita would take none of it as she told the lady off, pointing out that she, as the owner, had no problems with them

Media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has fired back at a social media user who criticised her trending pre-wedding photos.

Akuffo is set to tie the knot with a Dubai-based Ghanaian musician, Opoku Sanaa. Ahead of the nuptials, she released their pre-wedding photos on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Anita Akuffo claps back at a critic of her trending pre-wedding photos. Photo source: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

The photos went viral online with many of the TV3 presenter's followers and colleagues pouring congratulations on her.

However, not everyone agreed with the fact that Akuffo's pre-wedding photos were beautiful. One lady named @i_amdufie on X (Twitter) was among those who had issues with the photos.

Reacting to Anita's photos on the platform, @i_amdufie, who claimed to be the TV presenter's namesake, mentioned that the pre-wedding photos had been over-edited.

"Anita, my name, the editing is too much, love you though," she claimed.

See Anita Akuffo's X (Twitter) post below:

Not one to let such a jab pass, Anita Akuffo quickly reacted by telling off the lady. Without mincing words, she told the lady to move away from her post because she [Akuffo] was not complaining.

"I’m not complaining. You can keep scrolling, my dear."

See the X (Twitter) post below:

Another X (Twitter) user, @Frederi61610774, also had issues with the pre-wedding photos, saying:

"Editing wei de3...I don't think u paid the maker....guys with earrings are a red flag."

See the X (Twitter) post below:

Unlike the lady's comment, Anita Akuffo only replied with laughing emojis.

See the X (Twitter) reply below:

Who is Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be?

For those who may not know, Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, multi-career personality working as a marketer, musician, bass player, music director, and creative entrepreneur.

Based in Dubai, he is a Sales and Market Support Executive at Daimler Truck and the founder of Inceptus, a creative studio focused on live music experiences.

On the entertainment front, Opoku Sanaa is widely recognised as a skilled bassist who has directed live sets for gospel star Joe Mettle. He was named Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo's pre-wedding photos have been trending online since Thursday, May 20, 2026. Photo source: @ann_ita

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo bags Master's degree from UniMAC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo had achieved an academic milestone after graduating from UniMAC, formerly the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She announced on her official Instagram page that she had bagged a master's degree from the prestigious tertiary institution as part of the 2025 graduating class.

In some lovely photos she shared, the media personality looked elegant in a beautiful, stylish Kente cloth dress from renowned Ghanaian designer Adwoa Yeboah.

Anita Akuffo beamed with excitement as she wore the outfit, complete with a sash, gown, and cap, for her graduation ceremony at the UniMAC Accra campus.

Source: YEN.com.gh