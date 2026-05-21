Dr Collins Amo's luxurious mansion and cars have captured the attention of many Ghanaians on social media

A TikTok video has showcased the impressive design and lavish features of the Obuase Bitters CEO's residence

Social media reactions reflected fascination and admiration for Collins Amo's wealth and lavish lifestyle

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The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obuase Bitters, Dr Collins Amo, has courted attention after a video of his mega mansion and cars in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, surfaced on social media.

Obuase Bitters CEO Collins Amo leaves many Ghanaians in awe as footage of his mega mansion and cars emerge. Photo source: @otf.network06, Mr Kyei/YouTube

Source: TikTok

In a video on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, TikToker OTF Network captured the exterior of Collins Amo's mega building, which had several rooms and was situated by the roadside in Obuasi.

The Obuase Bitters CEO's white mansion, with its excellent lighting system and a golden gate, stood majestically in a residential area with several high-end buildings.

The road leading to the mansion's entrance was entirely constructed with pavement blocks.

Another video showed the massive compound of the businessman's mansion, which was completely tiled and had a water fountain.

Some of the business mogul's numerous luxury vehicles, including a white Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG and a Range Rover, were parked in a mini garage.

A special security guardrail was also mounted before the entrance to ensure that visitors are properly screened by security personnel before entering the Obuase Bitters CEO's mansion.

Footage of Dr Amo's mansion has evoked reactions from many Ghanaians, who were impressed with his vast wealth.

The TikTok videos of Obuase Bitters CEO Dr Collins Amo's mansion and cars are below:

Who is Obuase Bitters CEO Collins Amo?

Dr Collins Amo is a renowned Ghanaian business mogul, herbal medicine doctor and philanthropist based in the Ashanti Region.

He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aduro Ye Herbal Centre, the producers of Obuase Bitters, Obuase Gringo Bitters, Obuase 442 Ginger Liquor and Obuase Baby Diapers.

Amo is also the owner of the Ashanti-region-based broadcast stations, Ahenfie 106.1 FM and TV.

He also owns several buildings and vehicles acquired from his various business ventures.

Aside from his business ventures, the businessman is also well-known for his philanthropic activities.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong leaves many Ghanaians in awe as footage of his 600-apartment complex at Special Gardens in Oyarifa emerges. Photo source: @plus1tv, @sirgenfi, @utvghana

Source: TikTok

In 2024, Collins Amo donated a sum of GH200,000 towards the ‘Heal KATH’ project, an initiative of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

In December 2025, Amo rebuilt the Pomposo R/C Primary B school block to provide a safe classroom environment in the Obuasi East constituency.

He also donated essential items, including traditional cloths, rice and chicken, to widows and less privileged persons in Obuasi.

The YouTube video of actor Akrobeto touring the Obuasi Bitters factory is below:

Obuase Bitters CEO's mansion, cars stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ambitious girl commented:

"May we build some 🙏."

Senator said:

"Obuasi to the whole world😁."

Ezra wrote:

"This is one of his many mansions."

Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned mansion emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's abandoned mansion in the Central Region emerged on social media.

A TikTok personality shared a video showing the mega-residence's exterior and its current state, garnering mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh