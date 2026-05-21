Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has stirred debate with a bold claim about Lionel Messi’s status as football’s greatest of all time

The founder of the Universal Spiritual Outreach based his argument on a symbolic interpretation of a viral image featuring Messi alongside a goat

Meanwhile, Messi is preparing to lead Argentina in their bid to defend the FIFA World Cup title at the 2026 tournament in North America

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Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has stirred massive debate on social media after making a controversial claim about Lionel Messi.

The outspoken founder of the Ajagurajah Movement suggested Messi’s rise to global dominance carries spiritual significance beyond football.

His comments, which quickly spread across social media, sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many dismissing the remarks while others debated the unusual theory behind them.

Ajagurajah claims Lionel Messi's football brilliance is linked to an ancient fallen angel known as Azazel. Photo credit: Ajagurajah Ajagurajah/Facebook and Juan Mabromata/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Ajagurajah explains Messi and GOAT connection

In the viral clip seen by YEN.com.gh, Ajagurajah referenced an old photoshoot involving the Argentina captain posing with a live goat – an image that became popular online during debates about the 'GOAT' tag in football.

Dressed in his trademark colourful outfit, the religious figure claimed the image carried a deeper spiritual meaning rather than serving as a simple commercial concept.

Below are the photos, as shared on X:

“The spirit that Lionel Messi follows to protect him and help him play football well is called Azazel, and a goat is sacrificed to the spirit. This is why Messi took a picture holding a goat.”

To support his point, Ajagurajah cited Leviticus 16:7-10, which states:

"Then he must take the two male goats and present them to the Lord at the entrance of the Tabernacle. He is to cast sacred lots to determine which goat will be reserved as an offering to the Lord and which will carry the sins of the people to the wilderness of Azazel. Aaron will then present as a sin offering the goat chosen by lot for the Lord.

"The other goat, the scapegoat chosen by lot to be sent away, will be kept alive, standing before the Lord. When it is sent away to Azazel in the wilderness, the people will be purified and made right with the Lord."

The leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach further alleged that Messi’s famous photoshoot symbolised a tribute to Azazel rather than merely playing on the “Greatest of All Time” acronym.

Watch the video, as shared on TikTok:

Social media reacts to Ajagurajah’s Messi claims

As expected, the comments generated strong reactions online, with several users openly criticising the spiritualist’s interpretation.

@AmadiSinachii slammed the remarks:

"Just some clown high on cheap substance."

@OpareDerick8 mocked Ajagurajah, writing:

"Bibini nso y3 nipa o ei."

@JulesMickerland questioned the logic behind the claim:

"Why not God? Is he assuming that God can’t make Messi this good but Azazel."

Meanwhile, @psg__chief simply reacted:

"What is this nonsense?"

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is gearing up for a sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Photo by Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the controversy, Lionel Messi continues to be widely celebrated as one of football’s greatest-ever players.

The Inter Miami star boasts a glittering career filled with major honours, including a record number of Ballon d'Or awards, per beIN Sports.

His triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup further strengthened his standing in the famous GOAT debate, with many supporters believing the discussion ended the moment he lifted the trophy in Qatar.

Now 38, Messi is preparing for another shot at global glory as Argentina aim to defend their crown at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ajagurajah drops bizarre Black Stars prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah made a bizarre prophecy concerning the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an exclusive interview, the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement claimed the Black Stars’ current jersey lacks spiritual backing.

Source: YEN.com.gh