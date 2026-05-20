A viral video has exposed the lucrative nature of the informal agricultural sector in Ghana

The Chairman of the Agogo Plantain Packers revealed that labourers make a steady GH¢20 profit on every single bag of plantain they load and pack

Top-tier packers with a high volume of market women and wholesale customers comfortably clear over GH¢1,000 a day in pure cash

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Move over corporate corporate jobs, the informal agricultural markets of the Ashanti Region are proving that true wealth often hides in hard manual labour.

An Agogo plantain seller shares earning over GHC1,000 in daily income. Image credit: askghmedia/X

Source: UGC

A fascinating video highlighting the daily hustle of plantain handlers in Agogo has triggered a massive national conversation regarding wages, inflation, and the true value of what insiders call "Green Gold."

Agogo plantain packer shares earning GH¢1000 daily

Speaking to media selectors at a bustling local market hub, the leader of the Agogo Plantain Packers association broke down the financials behind their gruelling daily routine.

In an X video shared by askghmedia on May 19, 2026, the young man shared:

"We earn GH¢20 from every bag of plantain we pack, and if you have many customers, you can make over GH¢1,000 a day," the Chairman stated confidently, gesturing toward groups of muscular young men lifting heavy sacks onto transport trucks.

While the general public often looks down on market loading and packing as a low-tier occupation reserved for the uneducated, the math quickly reveals otherwise.

To hit the GH¢1,000 daily mark, a determined packer or a well-coordinated team needs to process just 50 bags of plantain in a day, a feat easily achievable during peak market days when wholesale trucks arrive from Accra, Kumasi, and neighbouring West African countries to buy in bulk.

Watch the X video below.

Agogo Plantain Packer's daily income sparks reactions

The viral video clip has drawn thousands of raw, mixed reactions from Ghanaian netizens discussing the reality of marketplace earnings:

@efoavugah expressed shock, writing:

"Aren't they earning more than the actual farmers then? Eiiiii eiiiii. This country is wild. The middleman and the labourer are eating better than the producer."

@notephraim commented:

"My absolute favourite part of the video was when the Chairman was proudly calling plantain 'green gold' 😂😂😂. He knows exactly how much value is flowing through his hands."

@AMLJYAP offered a realistic caveat:

"Please note that this is not a year-round job tho. When the peak plantain season ends, that’s all for the boom period, unless you wait until the following year. It's seasonal money."

@EvulJoey added:

"May he and his boys never be introduced to galamsey (illegal mining) and that toxic 'quick money' culture. As a Chairman, he has managed to create a clean, honest colony of hard hustlers. Look at how they are working hard to eat!"

@premooooooo expressed heavy scepticism, claiming:

"He dey lie. Nobody is going to pay you a whole GH¢20 just to pack one bag of plantain. He is exaggerating the figures for the cameras."

Source: YEN.com.gh