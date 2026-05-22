The ECG and GRIDCo have announced planned and emergency maintenance works in parts of the Volta and Ashanti regions on May 22, 2026

The outages will affect several communities as engineers carry out critical upgrades to strengthen the national electricity network

The utilities companies have apologised for the inconvenience, stressing that the works are necessary to improve long-term power reliability

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have outlined planned and emergency maintenance activities across parts of the Volta and Ashanti regions on Friday, May 22, 2026.

The exercises form part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving reliability on the national grid, though they will result in temporary power interruptions in several communities.

The ECG and GRIDCo announce dumsor schedule for Volta and Ashanti Regions today, May 22, 2026. Photo credit" ECG/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to public notices issued by the utilities, affected areas will begin experiencing power outages, locally known as dumsor, from 9:00am.

A report by Graphiconline indicted that the duration of the interruptions will differ depending on the specific technical works being carried out in each location.

Customers in the impacted areas have been advised to make necessary arrangements as engineers undertake essential maintenance and system enhancement works.

Planned maintenance in the Volta Region

In the Volta Region, two separate maintenance exercises have been scheduled.

The first operation will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm, affecting communities including Kpataxoe, Tsita, Tongor, Atoklokpo, Dzakiti, Tsanakpe, Fantikope, Agordeke, Dzemeni, and adjoining settlements.

A second maintenance activity will take place between 9:00am and 1:00pm, with power expected to be disrupted in Bowiri, Apenkwa, Bodada, Jasikan, and surrounding communities.

Emergency works planned for Ashanti Region

In the Ashanti Region, GRIDCo will carry out emergency maintenance at the Asawinso Bulk Supply Point from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The exercise will affect a wide range of communities, including Chirano, Nambro, Subri, Anwiaso, Akyease, Kwamekrom, Bibiani, Mensin Gold Mining area, Tanodumase, KD Sreso, Nyinahin, Kuffour Camp, Bayerebon, Nagole, Ntobroso, Adobewura, Akorabokrom, Agogoso, Anwiafutu, Kotokuom, Anyinamso 1 and 2, among others.

Mining operations, including activities at Mensin Gold, are expected to be impacted during the eight-hour outage.

ECG and GRIDCo apologise for inconvenience

In their public communication, the ECG and GRIDCo expressed regret over the disruptions, acknowledging the inconvenience the planned outages may cause to households and businesses.

They, however, stressed that the maintenance works are necessary to strengthen the power transmission and distribution network, improve system stability, and enhance long-term service delivery to consumers across the affected regions.

School and houses buried after mountain mudslide

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a catastrophic mudslide carrying heavy boulders from the 600-meter Adaklu Mountain had completely devastated the foot-slope community of Adaklu-Helekpe in the Volta Region.

The disaster, triggered by a continuous, six-hour torrential downpour, buried five residential buildings, a school block, and at least nine vehicles.

Local townsmen executed a heroic rescue operation, pulling out an unstable woman and her son who were trapped inside a collapsing structure before emergency services arrived.

Source: YEN.com.gh