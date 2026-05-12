

David Essandoh, the Agona West Constituency Organiser known as Sam Toy, has been held at an undisclosed location for over 20 hours

NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) and General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong led a protest at the Police Headquarters today, May 12, 2026

The leadership emphasised that their primary concern is simply to know where he is being detained to ensure he is in good health and has not been harmed

Tension has escalated at the Ghana Police Headquarters as top executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) demand transparency regarding the whereabouts of one of their own.

NPP executives storm Ghana Police Headquarters over the whereabouts of their arrested Agona West organiser. Image credit: dek360/Instagram

Source: UGC

David Essandoh, the Agona West Organiser, was reportedly picked up from his home by a combined team of National Security and Police in a "Rambo-style" operation involving three vehicles.

For over 20 hours, the whereabouts of "Sam Toy" have remained a mystery to both his family and the NPP national leadership. Nana B, visibly frustrated, informed the media that they have checked several security installations, including the BNI and National Security, but have been met with silence.

"We just want to know his whereabouts. We want to know where he is being detained to ensure he is well," Nana B stated.

He added that the family is currently "devastated" by the lack of information regarding his physical condition.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Reasons for the arrest of NPP organiser

The arrest reportedly stems from an investigation into the "dissemination of misinformation."

Christopher Arthur, the NPP’s 2024 parliamentary candidate for Agona West, explained that the party initially ignored a digital summons for Essandoh, fearing it was a scam attempt by impersonators.

However, the subsequent forceful arrest has led the party to accuse the security agencies of trying to "criminalise free speech" and using "intimidation tactics" against political opponents.

NPP executives in standoff at Police HQ

The General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, joined Nana B in a standoff with police officers who attempted to move the media briefing away from the headquarters entrance.

The NPP leadership has vowed not to leave until they receive a formal confirmation of where David Essandoh is being held and a guarantee of his safety.

Kevin Taylor blasts NPP executives

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the heated exchange between social commentator Kevin Taylor and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) reached a boiling point, with the US-based broadcaster threatening legal action that could "bankrupt" the party.

In a live stream shared on Instagram on May 12, 2026, a defiant Taylor addressed the rumours regarding his affiliation with the NPP, which is currently the major opposition party.

Source: YEN.com.gh