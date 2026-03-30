Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the government to complete and operationalise the stalled Agenda 111 hospitals to improve healthcare in Ghana

Speaking at the Kyebi Government Hospital’s centenary celebrations, he stressed that continuity, not disruption, is key to a successful health system

Local leaders and medical staff also highlighted the urgent need for upgrades, including maternity and children’s wards

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the government, led by President John Mahama, to complete and operationalise the stalled Agenda 111 hospitals across the country.

Speaking at the Kyebi Government Hospital’s centenary celebrations, organised by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional State over the weekend, the former President said that completing the hospitals would significantly enhance the quality of healthcare in Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo urges President John Mahama to complete the Agenda 111 hospitals. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

He further cautioned against the politicisation of the country’s healthcare sector.

"We must also be honest, not every project was realised, not every project was completed. At some facilities, we reached advanced stages that could not be finished before our term ended. Agenda 111 must be continued. Continuity, not disruption, is how health systems succeed,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa State, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, called for the retooling of the 100-year-old Kyebi Government Hospital.

The revered chief further urged stakeholders to come together to help improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the area.

“I am not the only one frustrated, but the nurses and doctors over there are equally frustrated. 100 years later, there is no scan machine in Kyebi Hospital, there is no quality laboratory in Kyebi Hospital,” he bemoaned.

On his part, the Medical Superintendent of the Kyebi Government Hospital, Dr Isaac Adu-Opoku Antwi, expressed concerns over the current state of the facility.

According to him, children are sharing the same wards with pregnant women, which is negatively impacting the quality of healthcare.

He consequently called on the government to construct a maternity block, children’s block, a physiotherapy unit, and a bungalow for health workers.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Akufo-Addo's call on Agenda 111

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to Akufo-Addo's calls for the Agenda 111 hospitals to be completed and operationalised.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Rapage LyricKid said:

"You see life eh. You dey Kai what na he talk the chief about the E block."

@Emma Jnr also said:

"I time ago some chief asked him to complete an abandoned project he told the chief to go and complete it himself have you seen karma."

@Deborah Ayivi commented:

"Someone should tell him that he forgot to add the cathedral too."

@Ernest K Sefa also commented:

"Please collect the money from Ken offori Attah especially the one spent on the big hole for the government so he can complete the said projects."

A rare childhood photo of former President Akufo-Addo in Lancing College's school team resurface online. Photo credit: UGC and Abdul Rashid Zakari/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Photo of Akufo-Addo in school team trends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a rare childhood photo of Ghana's former President Nana Akufo-Addo playing for Lancing College in the UK resurfaced on social media.

Known for his lifelong passion for sports, Akufo-Addo actively participated in boxing and football from a young age.

During his presidency, he translated this passion into action, overseeing major sports infrastructure projects and initiatives to support athletes across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh