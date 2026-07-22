Isabel Rose, a 26-year-old events manager from south-east London, faced trial in Hong Kong after spending nearly two years in the city awaiting her case

The Hong Kong district judge found that Rose had made demands totalling up to £100,000 from a British banker she had met while travelling in south-east Asia

Rose and her family maintained her innocence throughout, and her spokesperson confirmed they would consult the legal team about available options going forward

A 26-year-old British woman has been handed a six-year prison sentence in Hong Kong after being convicted of blackmail and perverting the course of public justice.

British Woman Isabel Rose, 26, Jailed for 6 Years in Hong Kong Over Blackmail Charges

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Isabel Rose, an events manager from south-east London, originally travelled to Hong Kong in January 2024 to visit a British banker she had become acquainted with during a holiday in Thailand.

He had invited her to the city and covered the cost of her flights. What began as a visit with four days' worth of clothing stretched into nearly two years, as Rose was unable to leave Hong Kong while awaiting trial following her arrest.

The charges against Isabel Rose

The case centred on allegations that Rose demanded money from the banker after a dispute arose between them shortly after she arrived in Hong Kong.

According to court evidence, she initially sought £5,000 before the demands escalated to £100,000, which she allegedly backed up with a threat to report him to authorities. Rose countered that the funds were compensation the man himself had offered to cover travel, medical, and accommodation costs, and she denied making any threats.

Hong Kong District Judge Adriana Noelle Tse Ching issued a 300-page judgment in which she accepted the banker's version of events and rejected Rose's account in full.

The judge noted that Rose had deleted certain messages and used disappearing texts, and she described Rose's conduct as "wicked" and "evil." Forensic evidence presented during the proceedings proved inconclusive. Before delivering the sentence, the judge remarked that Rose had "not shown an iota of remorse."

WhatsApp exchanges between Rose and the banker formed a significant part of the evidence.

"You violated me last night, I didn't wanna have [Expletive]," to which the man replied, "I am deeply sorry. I was slightly drunk, and I misread your signals, it's no excuse, and I know it doesn't make it any better," Rose wrote in one message.

The banker later told the court he had interpreted the word "violated" as an emotional complaint rather than a formal allegation, reading the message in two distinct parts.

Rose's mother, Aysha Bell, who spent much of the past two years in Hong Kong to support her daughter, appeared tearful as the verdict was delivered. The family have reportedly spent tens of thousands of pounds on legal costs throughout the proceedings.

Radd Seiger, Rose's spokesperson, said: "Today is obviously a difficult day for Isabel and her mother, Aysha. We will now take advice from the legal team and consider all available options."

Ngozi Fulani, founder of London charity Sistah Space, raised broader concerns about how courts evaluate behaviour following traumatic incidents.

"We live in a world where people think there is a structured way to respond to sexual assault. That is not the case. What has happened here is that a victim has been blamed for being a victim," she said.

Source: YEN.com.gh