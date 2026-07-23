The NDC's Functional Executive Committee suspended Awutu Senya East constituency chairman Stephen Ofosu Agyare for five months on July 21, 2026

General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey confirmed the suspension under Article 48 of the party's constitution in an official letter

A spokesperson for local MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor alleged a rejected marriage proposal triggered the rift between the two leaders

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the chairman of its Awutu Senya East Constituency, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, for five months following a petition filed by the constituency's Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

The party's Functional Executive Committee reached the decision at a meeting held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, citing sufficient grounds under two provisions of the NDC's constitution.

NDC suspends its Awutu Senya East Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, after a petition by the MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor. Photo credit: Stephen Ofosu Agyare & Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor

Source: Facebook

NDC invokes article 48 to suspend Chairman Agyare

In an official letter confirming the outcome, General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that the committee acted under Articles 48(4) and 48(6) of the party's constitution.

"Having extensively deliberated on the matter, FEC found sufficient basis to invoke the provision of Article 48(4) and Article 48(6) of the party's Constitution," Kwetey wrote.

"Accordingly, you are hereby suspended from your position as Constituency Chairman of Awutu Senya East Constituency for a period of five (5) months, effective immediately," he added.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the matter has been forwarded to the National Disciplinary Committee for a full investigation. Agyare is barred from carrying out any executive duties for the duration of the process.

Feud between Chairman Agyare and Naa Koryoo

The contents of Naa Okunor's petition have not been made public, but a spokesperson for the Awutu Senya East MP offered an explanation for the breakdown in relations between the two party officials.

Speaking in an interview, the spokesperson alleged that the dispute stemmed from a personal matter rather than a political one:

"One of the main things that has brought about this division is that he (the constituency chairman) wanted to marry Honourable Naa Koryoo, in addition to his wife. But the woman said 'no'," he said.

The allegation suggests the rift predates any formal organisational complaint, though the NDC has not commented publicly on the specific grounds that informed the petition or the committee's deliberations.

Agyare's suspension takes immediate effect while the disciplinary process runs its course.

NDC suspends Central Regional chairman

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Democratic Congress hac reinstated the party's Assin Central parliamentary candidate, Nurein Shaibu Mygyimah.

The NDC also suspended the Assin Central general secretary and the Central Regional chairman for not following due process.

Mygyimah was suspended by the party's Central Regional Executive Committee for allegedly impregnating the wife of the Assin Central general secretary.

Source: YEN.com.gh