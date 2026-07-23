The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert for Thursday, July 23, 2026, warning of moderate to heavy thunderstorms across the northern sector

Several northern towns including Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa, and Yendi face a 60% to 80% chance of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds

Southern Ghana, including Accra and Kumasi, faces mist and fog this morning, with a slight chance of light rain along the coast and inland areas

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2026, warning residents across multiple regions of the country to prepare for varying weather conditions throughout the day.

GMet has placed the northern sector on alert, with rain-bearing clouds expected to generate moderate to heavy thunderstorms alongside gusty winds.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues weather alert for July 23, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Towns including Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Bolgatanga, Nalerigu, Wa, and Jirapa face a probability of thunderstorm activity (TSRA) ranging between 60% and 80%.

Residents and motorists in these areas are advised to take precautions, as the combination of heavy rain and strong winds poses risks to travel and outdoor activities.

Mist and fog to affect southern Ghana

Conditions in southern Ghana tell a different story. GMet has forecast mist and fog patches forming across much of the south this morning, with mostly cloudy skies expected to persist.

Visibility is likely to be reduced during the early hours, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Coastal and inland areas, including Accra, Kumasi, Aflao, and Anloga, face a slight chance of light rains or drizzle.

While the rainfall in the south is not expected to be severe, the reduced visibility from fog remains a concern for morning commuters.

GMet has also flagged rough sea conditions, urging those with activities along Ghana's coastline to exercise caution.

The agency's advisory called on the public to stay safe and drive carefully in light of the prevailing weather.

Read the weather update from the GMet on X below:

Accra floods kills woman and children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman and two children had died in floodwaters at Dome following heavy rainfall that caused widespread flooding across parts of Accra on June 29, 2026.

Several communities, including Kaneshie, Alajo, and Weija, were severely affected as homes were submerged and transport was disrupted, with authorities urging residents to be cautious.

Source: YEN.com.gh