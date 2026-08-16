Gomoa Central MP A Plus responded to critics who claim his English skills limit his participation in parliamentary debates

The MP compared some colleagues' English to his children's language abilities, with a surprising verdict on who speaks better

A Plus revealed the real reason he does not prioritise speaking on the floor of Parliament, pointing to a plan he had before taking office

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Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has pushed back against critics who claim his English is not strong enough for him to meaningfully contribute during parliamentary proceedings.

In a video shared on X on August 14, 2026, a visibly irritated A Plus addressed the criticism head-on, though he stopped short of directing his anger solely at those making the claims.

Kwame A Plus flaunts his beautiful daughter on social media. Photo credit: @Aplus

Source: Instagram

A Plus replies critics during live interview

Ghanaian politician A Plus has argued that many Ghanaians have been conditioned into believing that a good MP is one who frequently takes the floor and speaks at length, regardless of whether that translates into real results for their constituents.

The MP did not hold back when addressing the quality of debate in Parliament, taking a pointed swipe at colleagues who are widely regarded as eloquent speakers.

He explained that his children, who are based in the United Kingdom, struggle to follow what some of these MPs are saying.

"The English some people speak in Parliament, when I show it to my children, they ask me, 'What are they saying? My children live in London. The English some people speak in Parliament, they don't understand it. If you think that is proper English, my children don't understand what they are saying," he said.

A Plus made clear that the criticism does not weigh heavily on him personally, but expressed sadness at what he sees as a fundamental misunderstanding of what effective representation looks like.

The Facebook post is below:

A Plus explains what happens in Ghana parliament

The MP was equally blunt about his priorities since entering Parliament. Rather than seeking visibility through debate, he said his focus has been on delivering tangible change to the Gomoa constituency, a goal he set before even taking office.

"We have made it look like just going to the floor of Parliament and screaming makes you the best MP. I'm not going to Parliament to scream. I had a plan before I entered Parliament, and that plan was to use my position to change many things in Gomoa. That is my focus, not making noise for people to think I am working," he added.

His comments reflect a broader tension in Ghanaian political culture between performative politics and quieter, constituency-focused work, though A Plus presented it firmly as a personal stance rather than a wider commentary.

The X post is below:

A Plus' flaunts his beautiful daughter

Ghanaian politician Kwame Asare Obeng's beautiful daughter made him proud as she graduated with honours from the Association International School.

The celebrity kid looked elegant in a simple white long dress and styled her look with a simple gold necklace.

She wore a centre-parted coiled hairstyle and flaunted her flawless face without makeup.

The Facebook post is below:

Akosua Vee rocks kente for her birthday shoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Vee, the wife of well-known Ghanaian politician Kwame A Plus, turned one year older on April 10, 2026.

With her chic kente gown, the Ghanaian stylist fulfilled the expectations of fashion admirers.

Akosua Vee's stunning kente gown for her birthday photo session drew comments from a number of social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh