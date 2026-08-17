Kumawood actor Oteele has shared a new video of himself travelling by air amid the recent controversy surrounding him

The actor filmed himself inside the aircraft before showing his followers an aerial view of the clouds through the window

Oteele appeared calm and relaxed during the journey despite still facing public criticism over his alleged trending video

Kumawood actor Oteele, privately known as Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, has shared another update with his followers amid the controversy surrounding his alleged private video.

Oteele embarks on airplane trip amid recovery from recent setback. Image credit: Oteele TV

Source: TikTok

The actor was seen enjoying an aeroplane trip in footage circulating on social media. He filmed himself seated inside the aircraft before turning the camera towards the window to capture the beautiful aerial view.

The clip showed the aircraft flying above the clouds, with its propeller also visible through the window. Oteele appeared calm as he documented parts of the journey for his followers.

Oteele shared an aerial view

For the trip, the popular comic actor wore a black and gold patterned shirt and completed his appearance with a red beret.

He recorded different parts of the aircraft’s interior and occasionally turned the camera towards himself. However, he did not disclose his destination or explain the purpose of the journey.

Watch the TikTok video below:

His latest appearance has attracted attention because it comes shortly after he faced heavy criticism over an alleged private video that circulated online.

The controversy placed Oteele and his family under intense public attention, with his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, also reacting emotionally to the situation.

Oteele remains active online

Despite the setback, Oteele has remained active on social media and continued sharing moments from his daily activities.

He recently posted footage of himself participating in a large public float. Many fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages and assured him that all would be well.

Oteele has also addressed the controversy during a TikTok Live session and expressed regret over disappointing his family.

His aeroplane video now shows the Kumawood star carrying on with his activities while he works through the challenges created by the recent controversy.

Oteele's wife accuses her husband of cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oteele's wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, and her allegations regarding the actor's repeated infidelity during a candid interview.

Despite enduring years of betrayal, the actor's wife noted that she had set firm boundaries for her husband, revealing the emotional turmoil that accompanies her loyalty.

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Source: YEN.com.gh