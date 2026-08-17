Hayden Panettiere passed away on Sunday, August 16, according to TMZ, which first broke the news of the actress's death

The Heroes and Nashville star had reportedly been complaining of back pain in the past year before her death at 36

Law enforcement sources confirmed police responded to an incident involving Hayden on Sunday, with an open investigation currently underway

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Hayden Panettiere, the actress beloved by millions for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died at 36, TMZ reported on Sunday, August 16.

Popular Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere, known for appearing on the TV shows Heroes and Nashville, reportedly dies at the age of 36. Image credit: Jamie McCarthy, Michael Muller/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to sources with direct knowledge, Hayden and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson had flown from Los Angeles to the south the day before her passing. Brian's family has been made aware of her death.

A source close to Hayden also told TMZ that she had been experiencing back pain for roughly the past year. Law enforcement sources confirmed that police responded to an incident involving the actress on Sunday and that an investigation is currently open.

Her representative released a statement to ABC News, saying:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

Hayden Panettiere's career and legacy

Panettiere first captured the world's attention as a child actress, earning an early career boost when she appeared alongside Denzel Washington in the 2000 sports drama Remember the Titans, playing Sheryl Yoast. That role signalled what was to come from the young Hollywood talent.

She became a household name playing cheerleader Claire Bennet on NBC's Heroes, a role that earned her an enduring place in pop culture. She later starred as country singer Juliette Barnes on the hit drama Nashville, earning multiple award nominations for her portrayal. Her screen credits also included the Scream franchise, appearing in both Scream 4 and Scream VI, as well as lending her voice to the video game Until Dawn.

Away from the screen, Hayden was increasingly open about deeply personal chapters of her life, including her childhood fame, her experiences with motherhood, her mental health journey, and the heartbreaking loss of her younger brother Jansen Panettiere. She addressed all of these in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Fans react to Hayden Panettiere's death

News of Hayden's passing sent shockwaves across social media, with fans sharing their grief and memories.

@Jennifer Bonneau wrote:

"Well, this was definitely not on my 2026 bingo card"

@Mimi Mariee said:

"She also starred in a couple of Bring It On movies. Surprised they didn't bring that up in the article 🧡 I love you girl"

@Amber Haines commented:

"Save the cheerleader. Save the world. 😱"

@April Lally wrote:

"She also played Philip's daughter Lizzy on Guiding Light"

@Brennan Reed posted:

"Though it may be old now, TMZ should have definitely mentioned her iconic, fiery 🔥 little role in Remember the Titans!"

Reality TV star Tyler Duckworth dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that reality TV star Tyler Duckworth, a 2-time The Challenge Champion, died at the age of 44.

Tyler Duckworth's mother, Joni, confirmed her son's passing on Facebook on Friday, August 14, saying the cause of death has yet to be determined.

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Source: YEN.com.gh