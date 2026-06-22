Ghana Police Service has arrested eight individuals in connection with renewed violence in the Nkwanta South Municipality

A specialised police operations unit has been deployed to restore calm, with authorities confirming that relative normalcy has now returned

The Municipal Chief Executive has called on the Judicial Service to fast-track prosecutions, warning that delays could undermine lasting peace

The Ghana Police Service has taken eight individuals into custody in connection with the recent outbreak of violence in the Nkwanta South Municipality, located in the Oti Region.

The fresh hostilities, which sparked severe safety anxieties within the locality, claimed three lives and left numerous others sustaining varying degrees of injury.

Police apprehend eight suspects over the Nkwanta South deadly clashes. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As a consequence of the recurring gunfire and rising casualties, the Ghana Police Service deployed a specialised operations unit to the area to quell the unrest and reinstate public order.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, normalcy returned to the municipality as security forces maintain presence.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, Joseph Awal Antwi, indicated that peace has successfully been restored to the area.

He noted that the local population has resumed its everyday routine, whilst commercial outlets and businesses are now operating without disruption.

In an interview with Citi News, the MCE emphasised that the heightened presence of security personnel across the municipality played a crucial role in stabilizing the area after the initial disturbances.

“Now calm has been restored in Nkwanta and the security is doing their work diligently. Some arrests have been made and it's all under process. As we are speaking now, Nkwanta is calm, businesses are going on” he said.

Local authority calls for swift judicial action

Despite the positive turnaround, Mr Antwi appealed to the Judicial Service to accelerate the legal proceedings against those apprehended during the clashes.

He argued that prompt prosecutions are vital to serving justice and discouraging potential future flare-ups.

The MCE pointed out that individuals detained during previous bouts of instability were frequently released on bail after spending a mere fortnight or so in police cells.

He explained that this recurring pattern severely hampers efforts to resolve the long-standing tensions in the region.

Expressing his hopefulness, the MCE added that handling the current prosecutions swiftly remains key to securing enduring harmony for the entire community.

“We plead with the Judicial Service to fast-track these cases for us because sometimes the same people we arrest are sent to court, and within a week or two they are granted bail and come back jubilating,” he added.

Adwoa Safo's family speaks on shooting incident

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was allegedly caught up in a shooting incident while attempting to serve injunction papers.

The family claimed armed men opened fire during the confrontation at a property linked to Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

She is reported to be in stable condition and responding to treatment, while the matter has been handed to law police for investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh