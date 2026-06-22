Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was allegedly caught in a shooting incident while attempting to serve injunction papers

The family claimed armed men opened fire during the confrontation at a property linked to Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena

She is reported to be in stable condition and responding to treatment, while the matter is being probed by the police

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The family of former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has stated that she was involved in a shooting incident while attempting to serve court documents in an escalating leadership dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The incident, according to a report by Citinewsroom, reportedly occurred at a property linked to Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena, amid tensions over a planned succession process after the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo on September 11, 2025.

Sarah Adwoa Safo's family provides more information on the shooting incident linked to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo's succession. Photo credit: Sarah Adwoa Safo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the family, armed men allegedly opened fire during a gathering connected to efforts to install him as successor, with reports suggesting about 15 rounds were discharged.

The statement claims Adwoa Safo went personally to serve injunction papers after earlier attempts failed, but came under fire during the encounter.

It is alleged that Israel Safo fired multiple shots towards her and instructed others to shoot at her vehicle.

Adwoa Safo 'stable' after shooting incident

The family described her as stable and responding well to treatment after the incident.

They said court action had been taken to halt a planned installation ceremony, prompting the service of legal documents.

The matter has been reported to law enforcement for investigation.

The family also said Apostle Kwadwo Safo had revised earlier succession arrangements in 2024, allegedly naming Adwoa Safo as family head.

Adwoa Safo’s brother speaks in shooting incident

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nana Sarfo Kantanka Jr stated he rushed his sister, Adwoa Safo, to the hospital after the incident.

He said he was crying and feared she would lose her life during the journey, with a video showing the former MP in the ambulance.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh