The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced scheduled maintenance across parts of Accra and Ashanti on Tuesday, 23 June 2026

The exercise will affect several communities, including Odorkor, Awoshie, Pentecost University, Manhyia and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, multiple unplanned outages caused by broken poles, cable faults and other network failures have left additional communities across the country

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced a series of scheduled maintenance operations across parts of the Accra and Ashanti Regions on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, as engineers also battle multiple network faults causing widespread unplanned outages.

The utility said the planned maintenance is necessary to improve service delivery, but comes at a difficult time as several communities remain without power due to infrastructure failures across the national grid.

ECG'S planned maintenance to cause power outages in Accra, Kumasi and other areas on June 23, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Graphiconline, the ECG has apologised for the inconvenience and urged customers to bear with its technical teams as restoration efforts continue.

Affected areas

In the Accra West Region, maintenance works are being carried out between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, affecting Odorkor, Awoshie, A-Lang, Gbawe CP, Pentecost University, Israel Park, Israel Filling Station, Ayigbe Junction and surrounding areas.

A separate emergency maintenance exercise is also underway in the Ashanti Region from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Affected communities include Nerebehi, Adankwame, Kontomire, Asakraka, Mfensi, Atasomanso, Konkromoase, Apire, Ampatia, Darko, Trede, Ampabame, Complex, Nyankyerenease, Owabi, Bokankye, Koforidua, Ntensere, Manhyia, Abuakwa and nearby areas.

Alongside the planned works, several unplanned outages have been triggered by infrastructure failures in other regions.

In the Western Region, a broken high-tension pole at Half Assini has disrupted supply to communities including Asemkrom, Jema, Boinso, Omanpe, Kwahu, Atokosue, Nkwanta, Enchi Township, Elubo, Nyankamam, Akontombra, New and Old Yakasi, Adjakaa, Achimfo and Abokyia, among others.

A second fault at Tanokrom has also left parts of Tanokrom, Newsite, TTI and adjoining areas in darkness.

In the Greater Accra East Region, a burnt high-tension pole on the Tebibianor Feeder has affected New England, Tebibianor, Camp 2, St John’s, Korjor, Penny and surrounding communities.

The Tema Region has also been hit by network faults affecting Mobole, Ataa Mensah, Perftech, Zugbeynate, the Afienya Youth Leadership Training Centre, Philip Kope and the Greenhouse Enclave, while a separate defect has disrupted power to Greenshield International School and nearby areas.

In the Accra West Region, a cable fault at Mamprobi has also cut supply to parts of Mamprobi Camara, sections of Chorkor Chemuena and surrounding enclaves.

ECG has explained that planned outages are pre-announced due to their defined timelines and restoration schedules, while unplanned outages arise from sudden technical faults and other unforeseen challenges on the network.

The company has assured affected customers that engineers are working to restore power as quickly as possible and appealed for patience as repairs continue across the affected regions.

GMet warns of thunderstorms and rainfall

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had forecast mostly cloudy weather across the country for Tuesday morning, with a few areas along the coast expected to experience slight rainfall.

Mist and fog patches over forest and mountainous areas may reduce visibility in the early hours.

Sunny intervals are likely later in the day, with possible thunderstorms or moderate rainfall across several regions from afternoon into the evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh