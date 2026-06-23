England face Ghana in a Group L World Cup clash at Boston Stadium, with both sides aiming to build on their winning starts

Thomas Partey is expected to feature for the Black Stars after missing the win against Panama, while Ati-Zigi's fitness remains uncertain

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice all trained on June 22 and are anticipated to be available for Thomas Tuchel's side

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England face Ghana in their second Group L fixture at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, with the Three Lions entering as strong favourites following contrasting opening-round performances from both sides.

Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Croatia 4-2 in a six-goal thriller on matchday one, with Harry Kane scoring a brace.

Ghana, by contrast, needed a 95th-minute goal from youngster Caleb Yirenkyi to edge past Panama 1-0.

The England vs Ghana match will be live on 16 free-to-air channels. Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto and Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

England vs Ghana: Team News and possible lineup

Concerns lingered over Bukayo Saka (Achilles), Marcus Rashford (hamstring) and Declan Rice (hamstring) after the Croatia win, but all three trained on Monday, June 22, and are expected to be available.

Saka came off the bench against Croatia and set up fellow substitute Rashford, but head coach Tuchel has hinted that Noni Madueke will again start on the right wing.

In defence, Tuchel faces a key decision after Ezri Konsa and John Stones were both culpable for Croatia's goals. Marc Guehi could now come in to replace Konsa.

England possible XI: Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Meanwhile, Ghana's win over Panama was partially overshadowed by the Thomas Partey situation.

The Villarreal midfielder was denied entry into Canada as he awaits a UK trial on non-consensual and sexual assault charges, which he denies.

However, having already been cleared to enter the USA, Partey is expected to feature on Tuesday and will likely be paired with Elisha Owusu and Yirenkyi in midfield.

First-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was substituted at half-time against Panama due to discomfort, and conflicting reports have since emerged about his condition.

But goalkeeping coach Daniel Gaspar said the team is assessing the situation day-by-day, and Zigi has been seen in training.

Ghana possible XI: Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey, Owusu; Fatawu, Semenyo; Ayew.

Thomas Tuchel and Carlos Queiroz will come face-to-face when England plays against Ghana on June 23, 2026. Photos by Juan Mabromata and Martin Rickett/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

England vs Ghana: What the coaches said

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz struck a defiant tone ahead of the fixture. He told pressmen, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"We know how to control these situations, and we will try to do it by putting all our strength on the field."

"Knowing that it is a team that comes with three lions here in the shirt, but we come from Ghana, and we have 33 million lions to fight. That's what we're going to do."

England's Tuchel, asked how he has built an environment of confidence and freedom, said so, as cited by FIFA.

"I'm very happy and a very lucky coach, because they arrived with this mindset. A very famous conductor once said he doesn't want to disturb the music, and he doesn't want to disturb the musicians. That's basically what we try to do."

How to watch England vs Ghana match

The England vs Ghana match will be broadcast live across 16 free-to-air channels nationwide. Below are the networks:

GTV, GTV Sports+, Garden City TV, Obonu TV, Adom TV, Joy Prime, GHOne TV, Agoo TV, Metro TV, Original TV, TV3, Onua TV, Max TV, Sporty TV, Woezor TV and UTV.

The match will also be available on DStv for subscribers across the country. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM Ghana time.

Source: YEN.com.gh