An Accra Circuit Court remanded 60-year-old retired GNFS officer Thomas Dorkenu over allegations of defrauding 60 people of GH¢303,200

Dorkenu allegedly claimed he could secure Fire Service recruitment slots through protocol arrangements, collecting fees from hopeful applicants

The applicants only discovered the scheme was fraudulent when they reported to the GNFS Training School on July 23, 2026

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An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a retired Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) officer in custody after he was charged with defrauding 60 people of GH¢303,200 through a fake recruitment scheme.

Thomas Dorkenu, 60, appeared before the court on charges of defrauding by false pretences. The court declined to take his plea and adjourned the matter to August 12, 2026.

A retired GNFS officer remanded over GH¢303,000 fake recruitment scam targeting 60 applicants. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

How the fake recruitment scheme unfolded

According to the prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, Dorkenu presented himself as someone with insider access to GNFS recruitment, claiming he could facilitate placements through protocol arrangements.

A midwife based in Akatsi, Eyram Davordzi-Banini, was among those approached about available slots.

She subsequently gathered 60 applicants, each of whom paid fees towards securing a position in the service. The total collected amounted to GH¢303,200.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the fire service recruitment applicants were handed appointment letters and directed to present themselves at the GNFS Training School on July 23, 2026.

Upon arrival, officials informed them that the documents they carried were not genuine.

Dorkenu arrested after applicants report to fire service

Following the incident at the training school, the matter was escalated to the Chief Fire Officer, which led directly to Dorkenu's arrest.

During proceedings, the prosecution told the court that Dorkenu acknowledged receiving the funds but maintained that he too had been misled as part of the broader scheme.

He was subsequently remanded into custody to await further proceedings when the case resumes next month.

26 military applicants scammed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra court had heard how Patience Mbaye, a 41-year-old ward assistant, allegedly collected GH¢675,000 from 26 aspiring military recruits.

Mbaye and her accomplice, Ex-Senior Warrant Officer Jeffery Naboung, were accused of claiming to have insider connections to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) enlistment process.

Mbaye pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of GH¢100,000, with the next hearing scheduled for July 27, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh