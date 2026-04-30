Ghanaian Tipper Truck Driver Bound for Europe Ends Up in China
A Takoradi-based tipper truck driver has been left stranded in China after a failed migration arrangement that was meant to take him to Europe.
The man is currently without a job or a stable food supply, following what he describes as a disappointing relocation experience.
According to him, he agreed with a travel agent and paid an amount with the expectation of being sent to Europe for work.
However, instead of being taken to Europe, he was reportedly transported from Ghana and dropped in China, leaving him alone in an unfamiliar environment.
Stranded in a foreign country with no contacts, he was fortunate to encounter fellow Ghanaians in China who have since been assisting him with daily meals and basic support.
The man, who chose not to disclose his identity, has expressed disappointment over the failed European dream and is appealing for assistance to return to Ghana.
He stated that he believes he would be able to find work back home, as he remains overwhelmed by emotion and regret over the situation.
Watch the Instagram video below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh