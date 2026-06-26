The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has flagged 80 educational institutions worldwide, including seven operating in Ghana

The regulator has warned the public to exercise caution, stressing that the affected institutions are not authorised to award valid academic qualifications

GTEC has urged students, employers and the public to verify accreditation status before accepting certificates or enrolling

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has flagged 80 educational institutions, including seven operating within Ghana, warning that they are currently unrecognised due to quality assurance lapses.

In an official public notice issued on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the regulator published a comprehensive directory of local and international institutions, advising the public to exercise caution regarding any academic certificates they issue.

GTEC names 80 unrecognised institutions operating in Ghana and abroad. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a report by GhanaWeb, the state education regulator cautioned that the listed institutions do not possess the necessary clearance to offer academic programmes or award valid qualifications.

In the official circular, GTEC explained the rationale behind the publication.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to inform the general public that the institutions listed below are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various quality assurance concerns,” portions of the notice stated.

Ghanaian universities blacklisted by GTEC

Among the 80 affected establishments across the globe, seven are based in Ghana. GTEC identified these local entities as:

Debest College of Science, Arts and Business

Faith University Seminary (FUS)

Doxa Open University

Quest International University

Kingdom Living Bible Institute

Global Professional College

Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA)

The crackdown extends far beyond Ghana’s borders, capturing dozens of unapproved offshore institutions that market qualifications to students globally.

Out of the remaining blacklisted institutions, a significant number are based in the United States, while others operate in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, India, Nigeria, and several other countries.

Prospective students and employers are strongly urged to verify the accreditation status of any learning institution before committing to enrolment or accepting job credentials.

Emphasising the need for vigilance, the GTEC statement concluded:

“Accordingly, the general public is advised to exercise due diligence with regard to any certificates issued by these institutions,” it added.

GTEC flags 70 unrecognised tertiary institutions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GTEC had flagged 70 unrecognised tertiary institutions and warned the public against accepting their certificates.

The Commission said qualifications from these schools are not valid for jobs, licensing, or further studies in Ghana.

Prospective students and employers are being urged to verify institutions to avoid falling victim to so-called degree mills.

Source: YEN.com.gh