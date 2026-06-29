The Ghana School of Law has postponed two examinations scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026, due to heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Accra

The affected papers, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Ghana Legal System, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 12:00 p.m

The institution says the decision was taken in the interest of safety as the capital continues to experience severe downpours disrupting movement

The Ghana School of Law (GSL) has rescheduled two examinations set for Monday, 29 June 2026, citing heavy rains and flooding affecting parts of Accra.

In an updated notice signed by the Registrar, Juliet Mavis Adu-Adjei, the GSL said the decision followed instructions from the Chair of the Independent Examinations Committee (IEC).

Ghana School of Law postpones exams due to Accra flooding. Photo credit: Photo credit: @gslaw_official/X.

Source: Twitter

The affected papers are Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Ghana Legal System. Both were initially scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026.

New date and time:

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Venues: Remain unchanged

“Any inconvenience occasioned by this decision is deeply regretted,” the notice stated. Management said the postponement was taken “in the interest of the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.”

The GSL appealed to students for “understanding, patience and cooperation” as Accra continues to experience severe downpours that have disrupted movement across the capital.

For updates, students can contact the GSL via info@gsl.edu.gh or follow @ghanaschooloflaw on social media.

Read the statement from the Ghana Law School on X below:

ECG shut down substations over flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that torrential rainfall across the Greater Accra Region had led to an emergency shutdown of electricity supply from key distribution hubs.

GRIDCo and ECG said the precautionary measure was taken after flooding compromised critical power infrastructure and posed safety risks.

Technical teams were sent to assess the extent of the damage as efforts continue to restore supply once conditions stabilize.

Source: YEN.com.gh