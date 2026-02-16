Saahene Osei has began his new journey as a student in the 2025/2026 class of the Ghana School of Law

In a video, Dr Osei Kwame Osei Despite's son attended the induction ceremony on Monday, February 16, 2026

Saahene Osei's induction into the Ghana School of Law has stirred mixed reactions from social media users

Kirk Saahene Osei, the young son of renowned business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has officially been inducted into the Ghana School of Law's class of 2025/2026.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Saahene Osei is among several students inducted into the Ghana School of Law at a ceremony on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo source: @saaheneosei, sikaofficial1

Source: Instagram

Saahene recently gained admission to the Ghana School of Law after passing a competitive entrance examination.

The induction ceremony was held at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The ceremony came months after Despite's son graduated along with many students from the University of Ghana Law School at a ceremony on their campus on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Reports indicated that the business mogul's son graduated from the school with a second-class lower degree.

Saahene Osei's father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, attended the event to cheer his son and witness him celebrate his milestone in the renowned tertiary institution.

A photo of the young man posing for the camera with his father while wearing his graduation gown and cap surfaced on social media after the event at the University of Ghana Law School.

In the photo, Saahene's father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, beamed with pride as he shared the heartfelt moment with his son after the graduation ceremony at the school.

The business mogul's son enrolled in the school after he graduated from Tema International School with an International Baccalaureate Diploma in May 2021.

Saahen followed in the footsteps of his elder brother, Kennedy Asante Osei, who also graduated from the University of Ghana Law School in 2022.

The General Manager of Despite Media Group was called to the Ghana Bar after graduating with a Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law. He had previously obtained an LLB from Mountcrest College.

The X photo of Saahene Osei at his graduation ceremony is below:

Saahene Osei attends Law school induction ceremony

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 16, 2026, Saahene was spotted with his colleagues at the induction ceremony as they observed the event.

Despite's son looked handsome in his suit with his induction sash as he later checked his smartphone before joining his colleagues to clap for a speaker at the ceremony.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Saahene Osei, graduates from the University of Ghana Law School. Photo source: @saaheneosei, @cdrafrica

Source: Facebook

Footage of Saahene's appearance at the Ghana School of Law's induction ceremony triggered reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The X video of Saahene Osei's appearance at the Ghana School of Law induction ceremony is below:

Saahene Osei's Law school induction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Experience_2477 said:

"Congratulations to him and the rest."

Na_naYaw_ commented:

"He know book pass."

PhraseSena2021 remarked:

"And what's special about that? Didn't you see those poor kids who are also inductees there? What is special about someone who has gotten everything at his disposal, being inducted into the Ghana School of Law, that everyone must see?"

Source: YEN.com.gh