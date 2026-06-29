A heavy downpour in Accra has caused widespread flooding, severely disrupting transport networks and leaving major roads submerged

Motorists and commuters were stranded as several key areas, including the N1 Highway and Accra–Kasoa route

The GMet has warned of further rainfall across southern Ghana, raising concerns that flooding and disruption may persist throughout the day

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A heavy downpour across the capital has triggered widespread flooding, severely disrupting transport links and inundating properties.

The severe weather, which began late on Sunday evening and continued into Monday morning, left key transport arteries submerged.

List of worst-affected areas after the heavy downpour in Accra on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the prolonged rainfall significantly affected the morning rush hour, stranding workers and students as major streets turned into fast-flowing streams.

While some motorists carefully navigated the rising waters, others abandoned their vehicles after finding the roads impassable.

According to updates from local residents and stranded commuters, several key areas have borne the brunt of the deluge.

Severe inundation has been reported along sections of the N1 Highway, the stretch from Apenkwa towards Tesano, Adabraka, Mallam, Gbawe, and the Accra–Kasoa route.

Other heavily affected locations include Weija, Afienya, Awoshie, Dome, Spintex, the Accra–Nsawam road, Atomic in Madina, Kaneshie, Darkuman Junction, Tse Addo, and the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

In low-lying neighbourhoods, floodwaters have breached residential properties and shops, forcing residents to salvage their belongings.

City authorities have issued urgent safety advisories, strongly advising motorists to avoid flooded routes and urging people in high-risk areas to remain vigilant.

The travel chaos and property damage may persist. The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned that further rainfall of varying intensity is forecast across southern Ghana, with wet conditions expected along the coast throughout the day.

Ghana Law School postpones exams due flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana School of Law had postponed two examinations scheduled for Monday, 29 June 2026, due to heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Accra.

The affected papers, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Ghana Legal System, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.

The institution says the decision was taken in the interest of safety as the capital continues to experience severe downpours disrupting movement.

Source: YEN.com.gh