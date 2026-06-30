The Methodist Church Ghana has opened its sanctuaries to shelter residents displaced by severe flooding across Accra and Tema following torrential rains

Emergency services are battling widespread disruption, including submerged homes, power outages, traffic congestion, and a fire at a rubber factory

Government and church authorities have mobilised relief efforts as affected residents continue to seek safety on higher ground

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The Methodist Church Ghana has opened its sanctuaries to provide emergency refuge for residents displaced by catastrophic flooding across Accra and Tema following torrential rains.

The severe downpours have submerged residential zones, disrupted power supply, and caused widespread traffic gridlock in areas such as Lapaz, Achimota, and the Spintex Road.

The Methodist Church, led by the Very Rev. Prof. J. K. Asamoah-Gyadu, the presiding bishop, opens doors to shelter displaced flood victims in Accra. Photo credit: Graphiconline.

Source: UGC

According a report by Graphiconline, emergency services are also tackling a major fire at a local rubber factory amid the storm.

Expressing deep solidarity, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Most Rev. Prof. Johnson K. Asamoah-Gyadu, directed regional clergy to open church facilities for those in need.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all who are affected by the deluge in parts of Accra as a result of the rains. I pray that help will come quickly for those trapped in various locations and those who have lost valuables,” the Presiding Bishop stated, urging ministers to offer temporary accommodation.

In response, the national government, led by Works and Housing Minister, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has deployed emergency teams to clear blocked drainage systems and distribute relief materials to devastated communities.

Meanwhile, displaced residents continue to seek safety on higher ground.

Fashion designer loses GH¢65K to floods

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra fashion designer, Michael Brett Odoom, founder of The Cultured Man (Nateev), had suffered devastating losses after flash floods in Tse Addo.

Machinery, fabrics and customer orders valued at about GH¢65,000 were destroyed, with thick mud and silt bringing all operations to a halt.

Recovery efforts remained difficult as the entrepreneur grapples with total loss and widespread damage across the community.

Source: YEN.com.gh