Accra floods: Methodist Church Opens Doors to Shelter Displaced Residents as Rains Ravage Capital
- The Methodist Church Ghana has opened its sanctuaries to shelter residents displaced by severe flooding across Accra and Tema following torrential rains
- Emergency services are battling widespread disruption, including submerged homes, power outages, traffic congestion, and a fire at a rubber factory
- Government and church authorities have mobilised relief efforts as affected residents continue to seek safety on higher ground
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The Methodist Church Ghana has opened its sanctuaries to provide emergency refuge for residents displaced by catastrophic flooding across Accra and Tema following torrential rains.
The severe downpours have submerged residential zones, disrupted power supply, and caused widespread traffic gridlock in areas such as Lapaz, Achimota, and the Spintex Road.
According a report by Graphiconline, emergency services are also tackling a major fire at a local rubber factory amid the storm.
Expressing deep solidarity, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, The Most Rev. Prof. Johnson K. Asamoah-Gyadu, directed regional clergy to open church facilities for those in need.
“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all who are affected by the deluge in parts of Accra as a result of the rains. I pray that help will come quickly for those trapped in various locations and those who have lost valuables,” the Presiding Bishop stated, urging ministers to offer temporary accommodation.
In response, the national government, led by Works and Housing Minister, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has deployed emergency teams to clear blocked drainage systems and distribute relief materials to devastated communities.
Meanwhile, displaced residents continue to seek safety on higher ground.
Fashion designer loses GH¢65K to floods
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an Accra fashion designer, Michael Brett Odoom, founder of The Cultured Man (Nateev), had suffered devastating losses after flash floods in Tse Addo.
Machinery, fabrics and customer orders valued at about GH¢65,000 were destroyed, with thick mud and silt bringing all operations to a halt.
Recovery efforts remained difficult as the entrepreneur grapples with total loss and widespread damage across the community.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.