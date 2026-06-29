The Ministry of the Interior issued a public safety advisory following heavy rains and flooding across several parts of Ghana

Security agencies, including the army, have been deployed to assist affected persons and conduct rescue operations

Residents in flood-prone communities are advised to move to higher ground and contact emergency services on 18555, 112 or 192 for assistance

The Ministry of the Interior has urged the Ghanaian public to exercise extreme caution following heavy rains and widespread flooding recorded across several parts of the country.

In a public safety advisory issued on the day of the flooding, the Ministry called on members of the public to remain where they are until conditions improve, advising those at home to stay indoors and those at workplaces or other safe locations to remain in place until it is safe to travel.

The Ministry of the Interior tells the public to stay put following heavy rains and flooding across several parts of Ghana. Credit: Lucas Mukasa

Source: Getty Images

The statement warned motorists and pedestrians not to attempt to drive or walk through flooded roads, bridges, or waterways. The Ministry noted that floodwaters can rise rapidly and pose a significant danger to life and property.

Residents in flood-prone communities have been advised to move to higher ground where it is safe to do so and to promptly report emergencies or persons in distress to the nearest security agency or emergency response service.

The Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have all been deployed to monitor the situation, assist affected persons, manage traffic, and carry out rescue operations where required.

The Ministry urged the public to remain calm, cooperate with security and emergency personnel, and rely only on official channels for information and updates.

Members of the public in need of emergency assistance or wishing to report persons in distress can reach the following services:

Ghana Police Service: 18555 or 112

Ghana National Fire Service: 192

NADMO: 112

Source: YEN.com.gh