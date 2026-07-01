Ghana Police arrested three suspects accused of luring a young Nigerian woman to Ghana and forcing her into ashawo in the Talensi District

The suspects allegedly attempted to sell the victim's newborn baby for GH¢20,000 shortly after she gave birth on June 26, 2026

Police rescued four additional female victims aged 18 to 20 during the operation and recovered six sales record books and 265 condoms

Three people have been arrested in the Upper East Region over the alleged trading of a young Nigerian woman who was forced into ashawo at the Gbane mining site in the Talensi District, with the suspects also accused of attempting to sell her newborn baby for GH¢20,000.

The Ghana Police Service named the suspects as Peace Agbede, Favour Sunday Udo and Faith Levy in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Police foil attempt to sell newborn for GH¢20,000 at the Gbane mining community in Talensi. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report sighted on Graphic Online, all three are in custody and are expected to be brought before court.

How the victim was trafficked to Ghana

According to preliminary investigations, Agbede approached the victim in Nigeria, promising to help her secure opportunities in Ghana's film industry on the basis of her appearance.

The victim agreed and travelled to Ghana with Agbede, only to be taken to the Gbane-Tongo mining site instead, where she was forced to engage in ashawo work and required to hand over GH¢400 daily to Agbede as her so-called "madam."

The victim subsequently became pregnant and delivered a baby on June 26, 2026.

Shortly after the birth, Agbede and her alleged accomplice Udo visited the victim and reportedly attempted to persuade her to surrender the child to a prospective buyer in exchange for GH¢20,000.

Police retrieves items from suspect's room

During a search of Agbede's room, officers recovered six sales record books bearing the names Esther, Mary, Bright and Silver, alongside 265 unused condoms.

The police said the items formed part of the evidence gathered in the ongoing investigation.

The operation also led to the rescue of four additional female victims, all aged between 18 and 20.

The police confirmed that investigations remain ongoing and that the three suspects will be formally charged and brought before court.

Source: YEN.com.gh