Popular Colombian model and influencer Natalia Villalba has been found dead in a suitcase at an Airbnb apartment in Bogotá

Reports have indicated that a British suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of the young influencer

Natalia Villalba’s death has been met with mixed reactions, with many concerned social media users dropping comments

Colombian model and social media influencer Natalia Villalba, aged 36, has been found dead inside a suitcase at a luxury Airbnb apartment in the El Chicó neighbourhood of Bogotá, Colombia.

Colombian influencer Natalia Villalba is reportedly found in a suitcase in Bogotá on June 22, 2026. Image credit: CrimeScene

Source: Facebook

According to reports, the model had been staying at the short-term rental from June 3, 2026 and was expected to check out on June 21, 2026.

However, on June 22, 2026, a cleaner entered the apartment where Natalia Villalba was living after her stay had ended, only to discover her lifeless body hidden inside a suitcase and placed in an open shower area.

While Colombian authorities believe the victim was assaulted before her body was concealed, investigators have alleged that the suspect attempted to cover up the crime by tampering with the scene before fleeing.

The news of Natalia Villalba's death has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their mixed opinions.

The YouTube video announcing Natalia Villalba's passing is below:

Suspect arrested in connection with Natalia’s death

According to reports, a 46-year-old British national identified as Matthew Ashley Foster-Smith has been apprehended in connection with Natalia Villalba's death.

The suspect, according to authorities, was tracked and detained at the Quito International Airport in Ecuador on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Matthew Ashley Foster-Smith’s arrest reportedly followed a well-coordinated operation between the law enforcement agencies in Colombia, Ecuador and the United Kingdom.

Colombian authorities have alleged that the suspect entered the deceased’s apartment while she was alone, assaulted her and hid her body inside the suitcase, fleeing the scene before he could be arrested.

According to reports, the suspect had earlier denied his involvement in an interview with The Sun; however, evidence from an investigation conducted exposed him as his account was contradictory.

Before the tragic incident, Matthew Ashley Foster-Smith was said to have a criminal record in the UK, restricting his movement and a prison sentence for stalking offences.

Investigations are still ongoing to uncover all the circumstances surrounding Natalia Villalba's killing.

Watch the YouTube video of the suspects arrested in connection with Natalia Villalba’s death.

Reactions after Natalia Villalba was reported dead

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after reports emerged that Natalia Villalba had died, and below are some of the comments.

Acosta wrote:

"Those sadists should be given the death penalty. They are people without feelings or the slightest respect for another person. God."

Becca wrote:

"I feel sorry for this girl."

Juana wrote:

"This is cruel, why do this to her?"

British national, Matthew Ashley Foster-Smith, 46, is apprehended in connection with Colombian influencer Natalia Villalba's death in Bogotá. Image credit: Matt Thibodeau

Source: Facebook

American pastor arrested after a violent altercation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that American pastor Tony Spell was arrested on June 23, 2026, on a felony second-degree battery charge after a violent altercation with a 20-year-old near his church was caught on camera.

Surveillance footage showed punches being thrown before both men fell to the ground, while a second video appeared to show Spell running toward the other party before the fight began.

Spell claimed the other man threatened his family and started the fight, but the victim's father disputed that account, accusing the pastor of playing the victim.

Source: YEN.com.gh