Ghanaian socialite Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, known as Dada Joe Remix, has pleaded guilty to multiple fraud-related charges in the United States

Prosecutors said he and his accomplices ran a romance and inheritance fraud scheme targeting elderly victims in Arizona and across the US from 2013 to 2023

As part of his plea agreement, Dada Joe has agreed to pay approximately $4.4 million in restitution, with sentencing scheduled for September 8, 2026

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Embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, popularly known as Dada Joe Remix, has entered a guilty plea in the US in his romance scam case following his arrest and extradition in 2025.

Dada Joe Remix is set for a jail term in the US and a $4.4 million restitution payment as he pleads guilty in a romance fraud case. Photo source: Dada Joe Remix, US Embassy Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Arizona on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, Dada Joe reportedly pleaded guilty to several counts linked to fraud, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the US Department of Justice, the socialite admitted in court that he and his alleged co-conspirators ran a romance and inheritance fraud scheme that operated for nearly a decade, from 2013 through to March 2023.

The fraudulent scheme, which reportedly earned the group millions of dollars, primarily targeted elderly victims in Arizona and other parts of the US.

Dada Joe's plea agreement and sentencing date

According to the US Justice Department, Dada Joe, under the terms of his plea agreement, has committed to paying roughly $4.4 million in restitution to the victims of his alleged fraudulent schemes.

The embattled socialite is due to appear before a judge for his sentencing in a US court on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Dada Joe Remix's arrest and US extradition

Dada Joe was arrested in Ghana in a joint operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on May 27, 2025.

He was accused of being involved in a major romance scam operation that targeted unsuspecting elderly US citizens.

The Christian Tetteh Yohuno-led Ghana Police Service arrests a Nigerian national wanted by INTERPOL and the US FBI. Image credit: Ghana The Motherland, GPS/FB, ncregister

Source: UGC

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Dada Joe and his alleged accomplices pretended to be romantically involved with the victims through online dating sites, text, or other electronic communications.

The co-conspirators also falsely represented that they had received an “inheritance” of gold and jewels and that to release such items to the victims, taxes and other fees would be required.

In June 2025, Dada Joe was extradited to the United States, and he has remained in custody since his arrest.

Reactions to Dada Joe's guilty plea

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

fawogyimiiko_ wrote:

"That's good of him. He will spend like 10 years and come home."

Big_Delali said:

"Crazy turn of events. Running a scheme like that for ten years is wild, but it always ends the same way."

Espioj commented:

"Good news. There are so many legal ways to make money online, but for some reason, these fraudsters keep finding ways to disgrace themselves and drag the good name of Ghana in the mud. Every time a Ghanaian struggles to secure a US visa, it's often because of criminals like this."

Ghana police arrests wanted Nigerian fraudster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana police arrested a Nigerian national in Ghana who was wanted by international law enforcement for alleged transnational cybercrimes.

The suspect's arrest has not only drawn attention to serious international crimes but has also sparked a lively debate on social media, with Ghanaians expressing a mix of apprehension and humour over the implications of the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh