NDC Central Regional Deputy Women's Organiser Nhyira Dadzie has declared her intention to contest for the Regional Women's Organiser position

Dadzie cited years of grassroots mobilisation and organising experience as the foundation for her bid to lead the women's wing

She announced her candidacy as her current superior, Faustina Lamptey, prepares to seek a position at the national level

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Nhyira Dadzie, the Deputy Central Regional Women's Organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has formally announced her intention to contest for the position of Central Regional Women's Organiser.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Nhyira made her declaration public, outlining a career built across multiple levels of the party's women's wing, including service as a TEIN Women's Commissioner (WOCOM), Constituency Deputy Women's Organiser, Assembly Woman and Branch Women's Organiser.

NDC's Nhyira Dadzie declares her bid to contest the Central Regional women's organiser position. Photo credit: MahamaBa Nhyira Dadzie/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dadzie highlights her track record

In her declaration, Nhyira pointed to her track record of ground-level work as the basis for her readiness to step into the top regional women's organiser role.

"For the years I've served as deputy, I have worked on the ground mobilizing, organising, and strengthening the women's wing. That experience has prepared me to lead with greater capacity, vision, and results," she stated.

She also addressed the circumstances that have opened the position, confirming that her immediate superior is seeking higher office.

"I am not new to the work. I am ready to continue from my immediate Boss, Faustina Lamptey who wish to move to the National Level," Dadzie said in her announcement.

Nhyira sets eyes on election 2028

Framing her bid around electoral ambition, Nhyira said her goal as regional organiser would be to position the women's wing as a key driver of NDC's success in the next general election.

"I have the record and the passion to lead our Women's Wing to win Election 2028 and beyond. Together we will organise to Win," she said.

She closed her declaration with an appeal for support from party members, asking for their "prayers, support, trust and mandate" as she pursues the position.

Nhyira Dadzie refers to herself as the goddaughter of Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a prominent female figure within the NDC, who currently serves as the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

Read Nhyira's official declaration on Facebook below:

Former MP to contest women's organizer election

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, the former MP for Afram Plains, had formally declared her intention to contest for the NDC's National Women’s Organiser position.

The former MP said her decision follows extensive consultations with mentors and gendr activists.

She would face competition from key party figures as the race for the influential position begins to take shape.

Source: YEN.com.gh