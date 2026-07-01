Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa ignored several meeting requests from her March and March movement ahead of the June 30 protests

The anti-illegal immigration leader spoke on June 30, 2026, after Ramaphosa decided to meet rival movement leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakelumthakathi, leaving Jacinta out in the cold

Social media users slammed Jacinta over the embarrassing snub and her claim that the president has deliberately refused to meet her despite multiple overtures

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has come under fire online after crying out about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly refusing to meet with her.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces backlash after claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa has been avoiding her following her exclusion from an anti-immigrant meeting. Image credit: @MDNnewss

Source: Facebook

During June 30's March and March protest, the South African anti-immigrant activist used the spotlight to complain that the president had repeatedly ignored her movement's requests for a sit-down while choosing to engage with other anti-immigration leaders instead.

Speaking in Durban on June 30, 2026, the March and March leader addressed the growing talk around her seemingly embarrassing exclusion from Cyril Ramaphosa's last-minute meeting on June 29 with Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, known as Phakel'umthakathi.

Surrounded by microphones from SABC News and eNCA, and visibly animated throughout, Jacinta made clear the snub was not a one-off.

"We've sent several requests to meet with the president. He hasn't responded to any of them. Well, if he wanted to meet us, he would have done it by now. But I guess it's the Zuma surname," she said.

She also pushed back against the president's characterisation of the movement, arguing his framing did not match the reality on the ground.

"I was hoping that he would address those things where all of those things come from, because all of these people across the country are not one ethnicity. It's a number of people, different races, you saw for yourself today, all complaining about the same thing. So yeah, I would have hoped that he looked at the issue with a different view."

The comments came a day after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma admitted she had only learned about Ramaphosa's meeting with the two other movement leaders through social media, a disclosure that drew a wave of mockery and debate online about her standing within the broader coalition.

The Twitter video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma crying out about Ramaphosa's snub at the June 30 march is below.

Reactions to Jacinta's Ramaphosa snub

South Africans and observers across the continent weighed in sharply after the video circulated. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

@lilly1889308 wrote:

"Why should the President meet her? The President is moving slowly, and this country is going down. They have left this too long; this woman has wings now to challenge them"

@MatapatiraB said:

"True leaders of the 'movement' met him yesterday!"

@beans200 commented:

"Cyril Ramaphosa, you met with the men of the movement, why not Jacinta? Is it because she is a woman? Be careful of strong women, they are like still river waters, their strength runs deep."

@HMgxaji wrote:

"President Cyril Ramaphosa must not respond to a Zuma family project, government is responding to our immigration concerns through Home Affairs and SAPS, foreigners are and were always being arrested and deported long before we had these election projects propelled by politicians"

@SongoMsimangu declared:

"Why would the president meet a foreign agent? The Zuma surname has always been associated with agent work, from Jacob Zuma being an apartheid agent to this one today being a Mossad agent"

@RAmpairwe posted:

"These attention seekers should go and create jobs for their people. Could she provide statistics on how many jobs the SA people have got since foreigners began to leave? She is eyeing a political office and is trying to popularise herself"

Below is a Twitter video of Jacinta acknowledging being sidelined from the anti-immigrant movement leaders' meeting with the president.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma comes under fire after complaining about Zimbabweans calling for the cancellation of a South African artist's performance. Image credit: NewsLiveSA/YouTube, @matigary

Source: Twitter

Zimbabweans slam Jacinta over SA artist's concert

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zimbabweans slammed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after crying out over protests to stop South African artists from performing in the country.

The March and March leader was slammed as hypocritical after claiming Zimbabweans were chasing misplaced priorities by calling for the South African duo Mafikizolo to be blocked from an upcoming concert in Victoria Falls.

Source: YEN.com.gh