Osasere Okundaye, 16, has broken a national record to become the youngest chartered accountant in Nigeria

Minister of Youth Development celebrated her achievement, crediting her parents, teachers, and mentors for her success

Okundaye's ICAN qualification surpassed the record set in 2022 by Jonathan Adewale, who earned the title at 17

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A 16-year-old Nigerian girl has rewritten the country's history books by becoming the youngest person to earn a chartered accountancy qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Osasere Okundaye, 16, makes history as Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant, with Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande publicly celebrating her achievement. Image credit: Vanguard News

Source: UGC

Osasere Okundaye achieved the feat at an age when most of her peers are still navigating secondary school, earning a professional certification that typically demands years of rigorous study from university graduates and working professionals alike.

The milestone was reported by Vanguard Nigeria on June 29, 2026.

Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant

Minister of Youth Development Ayodele Olawande publicly celebrated Okundaye on Monday, describing her as "a shining example of the limitless potential of Nigerian youth."

He called her achievement concrete proof of what hard work, discipline, and resilience can deliver, adding that her story should inspire other young Nigerians to set ambitious goals and pursue them with determination.

The minister also acknowledged the quiet contributions of those who supported her journey, saying the sacrifices made by her parents, teachers, and mentors were central to her success. He used the occasion to reaffirm his ministry's commitment to creating opportunities for young Nigerians to develop their talents.

Okundaye's qualification edges past the record previously held by Jonathan Adewale, who became Nigeria's youngest chartered accountant in 2022 at the age of 17. The ICAN certification spans 15 papers across foundation, skills, and professional levels, with examinations held twice yearly in May and November.

Read more about Osasere Okundaye's achievement in the Facebook post below.

Social media reacts to Okundaye's record

News of her achievement spread quickly online, drawing a wave of responses from Nigerians who were alternately impressed, amused, and analytical about how she pulled it off.

Otiedhe O Harrison said:

"While Others are shaking bumbum on TikTok calling it content!"

Ayo David said:

"6 years primary 6. 12 years SS3. 16 years final year. ICAN na NYSC? Fear God nau Haba."

Ibrahim Adeshina Muhammed said:

"If she completed secondary school and passed at the age of 9 years or 10 years. Going through ATS, passed without challenge, attempted the professional level that is made up of foundation, skill and final stage that is made up of 15 papers, and without challenge. ICAN exams do takes place twice in a year, MAY and November. So, it can be possible. Not necessarily being a graduate alone before sitting for the ICAN exam. It is possible!"

Jimson Emmanuel said:

"Kudos, girlie.. Possibly she might hit the price tag, which means she could be a Prize winner 🏆... Her foundation is fertile."

Adisadel NSMQ stars gain admission to UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students who represented Adisadel College in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz competition have gained admission to the prestigious University of Ghana Medical School.

The students, David Kwaku Arhin, Emmanuel Bonney Arthur, and Selorm Gamesu, excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, earning eight A's each.

Source: YEN.com.gh