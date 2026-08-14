President John Mahama has called key officials to a meeting on Monday, August 17, over a standoff between TDC Company Limited and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly directed TDC to stop work on a Community One Site Three project, citing the absence of a required development permit

Residents raised concerns including the alleged felling of 50 trees, demolition of structures, and encroachment on playgrounds and green belts

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President John Mahama has summoned senior officials from TDC Company Limited, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), and two government ministries to a high-level meeting scheduled for Monday, 17 August 2026, at 11:00 a.m., as tensions mount over a contested development project at Community One Site Three in Tema.

The directive was issued at the President's instruction on Friday, 14 August 2026.

Mahama Summons TDC, Tema Metro Officials Over Community One Site 3 Development Dispute

Source: Facebook

Those called to attend include TDC Managing Director Courage Nunekpeku, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright, the Minister for Local Government, and the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources.

At the centre of the dispute is an ongoing development and infilling project that the TMA has ordered to stop.

The Assembly contends that TDC commenced work without securing the necessary permit, a claim that has triggered a formal halt directive against the company.

Beyond the permit issue, residents in the area have raised a series of grievances about the project's impact on the community.

Their complaints include the alleged removal of approximately 50 trees, the demolition of existing structures, encroachment on playgrounds and green belts, and the blocking of access routes within the community.

Monday Meeting to Determine Way Forward

The presidential intervention signals the seriousness with which the Mahama administration is treating the matter.

The Monday session is intended to give all relevant parties the opportunity to present their positions, address outstanding concerns, and agree on a path forward for the project.

The dispute has intensified public debate around the development and management of shared spaces in Tema, with residents closely watching how the government resolves the competing interests between a state-linked developer and the metropolitan authority responsible for urban planning in the area.

NPP MP teases Ebi Bright

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a light-hearted exchange at a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting on Tuesday drew laughter and attention after NPP MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, jokingly referred to Ebi Bright as “our wife” during proceedings.

The remark, which quickly circulated among political observers, came as the Tema Mayor appeared before the committee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh