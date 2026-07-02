A seven-member Supreme Court panel unanimously dismissed consolidated suits challenging former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's removal

The suits were filed by Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah, private citizen Theodore Atta Quartey, Torkornoo herself, and a civil society organisation

The ECOWAS Court of Justice had also dismissed all claims filed by Torkornoo against Ghana on June 24, 2026, exhausting all legal avenues

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana's Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed all consolidated legal challenges to the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, drawing a definitive close to the domestic litigation surrounding her dismissal.

A seven-member panel presided over by Justice Amadu Tanko delivered the ruling on Thursday, July 2, 2026, finding that the suits lacked merit.

Supreme Court dismisses all cases challenging Gertrude Torkornoo's removal as Chief Justice. Photo credit: Judicial Service of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Four separate suits were filed in 2025 after a prima facie case was established on petitions seeking her removal.

The plaintiffs were Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah, private citizen Theodore Atta Quartey, Torkornoo herself, and the Centre for Citizenship, Constitutional and Electoral Systems.

The Supreme Court subsequently consolidated the four actions into two cases before proceeding to hear them.

Gertrude Torkornoo removal as Chief Justice

Torkornoo was removed from office on September 1, 2025, following the recommendation of a five-member committee of inquiry chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Pwamang.

The committee was constituted under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution to examine allegations of stated misbehaviour against her.

The committee found her culpable of several breaches, including the alleged misuse of public funds through travel-related expenses and payments involving family members, as well as violations of constitutional procedures governing judicial administration.

Her dismissal was the first time in Ghana's Fourth Republic that a sitting Chief Justice had been removed through the constitutional process.

Read the Facebook post below:

ECOWAS Court also rules against Torkornoo

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the ECOWAS Court of Justice on June 24, 2026, dismissed all claims Torkornoo had filed against the Republic of Ghana.

The regional court found that no violation of her rights had been established and rejected her request for damages.

With the Supreme Court's July 2 ruling now delivered, every domestic legal avenue available to challenge her removal has been exhausted.

Source: YEN.com.gh