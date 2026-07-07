Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Tuesday July 7, 2026, covering all regions

Southern Ghana faces mostly cloudy skies with isolated slight to moderate rain expected along coastal and middle sectors

Northern Ghana and transition zones should expect sunny spells giving way to possible thunderstorms by late afternoon

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2026, projecting a mix of cloudy conditions, rain and thunderstorm activity across the country.

According to GMet, southern Ghana will be predominantly overcast during the afternoon, with isolated slight to moderate rainfall expected across parts of the coast and middle sector.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms this afternoon. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Coastal communities, including Axim, are among those likely to see some rain during this period.

Residents along the coast can expect very cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. Those in the middle and transition zones will see some sunny intervals before cloud cover thickens, with thunderstorms or rain possible as the day progresses.

The overnight period is forecast to bring mostly cloudy conditions nationwide, with further slight rainfall possible along the coastline.

GMet's afternoon forecast for Northern Ghana

Further north, conditions will be noticeably different during the afternoon hours. Northern Ghana is expected to enjoy sunny periods, though the evening will bring partly cloudy skies alongside the possibility of thunderstorms and rain.

Transition zone areas share a similar outlook, with sunshine giving way to increasing cloud and a likelihood of stormy weather from late afternoon into the evening.

The GMet issues regular forecasts to help Ghanaians plan their daily activities, particularly during the rainy season when weather conditions can shift rapidly across the country's varied ecological zones.

Read the afternoon weather update from GMet on X below:

Akufo-Addo fingered in $65m flood money diversion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Finance had disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government redirected $65m from a World Bank flood protection loan to finance COVID-19 spending.

Technical Advisor Frederick Amissah said the diversion was unjustified, as the government had other funding options.

Of the $65 million diverted from the GARID Project, $60.8 million has been retired, with $4.2 million still outstanding.

Source: YEN.com.gh